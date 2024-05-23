Assamese Film ‘Jiya’ Charms Critics and Audiences with Compelling Storytelling

Experts and critics have praised ‘Jiya’ for its authentic depiction of real-life struggles. The film, celebrated for its realistic approach, tells the story of a resilient young woman named Jiya, portrayed by Sarmistha Chakravorty. Critics have lauded the film’s powerful storytelling and relatable characters, emphasizing that ‘Jiya’ is more than just a film—it's an emotional journey that resonates deeply with viewers.