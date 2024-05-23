Assamese Film ‘Jiya’ Charms Critics and Audiences with Compelling Storytelling

The Assamese feature film ‘Jiya’, directed by Kenny Basumatary and produced by Sarmistha Chakravorty, has been creating a significant impact in theaters across Assam since its release on May 17. Garnering critical acclaim, the film continues to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and strong performances.
Experts and critics have praised ‘Jiya’ for its authentic depiction of real-life struggles. The film, celebrated for its realistic approach, tells the story of a resilient young woman named Jiya, portrayed by Sarmistha Chakravorty. Critics have lauded the film’s powerful storytelling and relatable characters, emphasizing that ‘Jiya’ is more than just a film—it's an emotional journey that resonates deeply with viewers.
Film critic Ambar Chatterjee describes ‘Jiya’ as “a deeply personal and poignant tale of struggle and triumph, underlined by fantastic performances and skillful direction.” Cine journalist Kalpajyoti Bhuyan remarks that “Jiya offers a very direct portrayal of life without resorting to melodrama. The film’s mature examination of issues avoids assigning blame, focusing instead on the natural interactions between well-portrayed characters.”
Renowned actress Ila Arun praised Sarmistha Chakravorty for crafting such a touching story about the life and struggles of a single mother, a theme highly relevant to contemporary society. She encouraged everyone to visit theaters and support the film, helping to make ‘Jiya’ a success.
Darshana Borthakur observed that “‘Jiya’ is a film that mirrors reality, compelling the audience to reflect on various aspects of life and ultimately teaching them to care for themselves.” Another viewer, Nikumoni Sarmah, commented, “The film’s strong connection to reality is its greatest asset. ‘Jiya’ feels like the story of someone we all know—a neighbor, a friend, perhaps.”
The film has received multiple awards at the Prag Cine Awards, including Best Film, Best Screenplay and Dialogue (Kenny Basumatary & Sarmistha Chakravorty), Best Singer Male (Angarag Papon Mahanta), and Best Background Score (Ambar Das). These accolades have further increased the film’s popularity among cinema enthusiasts.
‘Jiya’ is a must-see film. Audiences are encouraged to watch it in theaters this week to experience its powerful storytelling before it leaves cinemas. The film’s soundtrack, featuring popular songs like ‘Xopun Xopun Loga’ and ‘Ei Xadhu’, has also contributed to its success, resonating deeply with listeners.