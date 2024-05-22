'Kooki' Cannes Debut Captivates Global Audience with Stellar Reception
An Assamese producer's Bollywood Hindi film "Kooki," made in Assam, was screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival (Du Film De Cannes). The screening took place at the Palais H auditorium at 11.30 pm local time on Tuesday. Film enthusiasts and distributors from various countries were present and thoroughly enjoyed the film, showering it with praise.
Dr. Junmoni Devi Khaund (producer), and Ritisha Khaund (actress), attended the festival and engaged in meaningful discussions with the audience. Excitingly, France, Morocco, and several other countries have expressed interest in releasing "Kooki" in their respective nations.
Additionally, Ritisha Khaund’s acting was praised by a couple of directors, and filmmakers present at the screening acknowledged her exceptional performance. “ I am thankful for the almighty that Kooki has received so much love not only in my state and country, but also it was equally applauded by the global audience, I have to thank my director Pranab J Deka, all actors, and the entire team who guided me in the process and made things easier for me.”
Kooki is set to release on June 28 in 100 cinema halls across India. The film has touched on a sensitive topic and narrates a journey of a rape victim and the multiple stages and mental trauma a victim goes through.
As the film prepares for release, anticipation and excitement are palpable among audiences and industry enthusiasts alike. It is hoped that this endeavor will not only entertain but also serve as a catalyst for the burgeoning Assamese film industry, propelling it towards greater heights of success and recognition on both regional and national fronts.