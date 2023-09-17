Assamese Film ‘Kanndari’ Gets OTT Release; Special Screening Held at Jyoti Chitraban

'Kanndari', an Assam-based featurette film gets an OTT deal. The movie was released in the presence of media and special guests at Jyoti Chitraban in Guwahati's Kahilipara on Saturday.
'Kanndari' was released simultaneously in Assamese and Hindi and is now available on CND Play.
Directed by debut director RK, the story is a murder mystery starring Gunjan Bhardwaj, Udayan Duarah, Chinmoy Kataki, Nikha Kashyap, Pradip Nisith and debut actress Nitumoni Singha.
In the special screening of the show, debut actress Nitumoni Singha was highly praised by all dignitaries and she got very special attention for her breathtaking performance. She started her acting career in a music video with popular actor Utpal Das followed by many more successful music albums and serials.
Director of the film, RK was also appreciated for his direction, skill and storytelling process. The movie was written by RK and Julfikar Parveez, DOP Bitul Das, Assistant Cinematography Madhurjya Deka, DI & Editing Shyamal Das, Music Rideep Das, Action Deepak Chetri, and Public Relations by Subhankar Banerjee founder of Seven Sense Communication, Public Relations Agency based in Guwahati.