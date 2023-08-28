Assamese Film ‘Satya: The Truth’ Nominated in Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023

To much delight for film enthusiasts, an Assamese feature film ‘Satya: The Truth’ has been nominated in the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023, reports emerged on Monday.
The movie starring Utpal Das will be screened at Showplace Icon Theatre and Kitchen at Roosevelt Collection, USA on September 24, 2023, at 6pm.
The news was confirmed by the director of the feature film, Rupjyoti Borthakur on his Facebook handle saying, “Satya, the truth nominated in Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023. The film is to be screened on 24th September 2023 at 6 pm at Show place ICON Theatre and Kitchen at Roosevelt Collection, United States followed by Q n A session.”
The movie is set in the aftermath of India’s decision to decriminalize same-sex relationships revolving around a young man, Satya, who fell in love with a businessman (Amar) in Guwahati, however, with homophobia still rampant in Assam, his relationship with latter comes to a sudden end.
The story slowly unfolds as to how Satya gathers the courage to rebuild his life and discovers that there may be hope for love and acceptance in a world that can be harsh and unforgiving.
The cast of this movie include Utpal Das, Udayan Duarah, Darathie Bhardwaj, Suman Das, Mahesh Bora, Moromi Saikia, Rakesh Baruah.