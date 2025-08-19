Assamese Filmmaker Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap’s Debut Selected for Busan Film Festival

The 30th edition of the prestigious Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has selected "Kok Kok Kokook", the debut feature film by Assamese filmmaker Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap, for its Vision Asia section.

Produced by the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, the film is a magic realist horror drama that marks Kashyap’s transition into feature-length filmmaking. Set against the gritty yet scenic backdrop of Guwahati, Assam, the story explores the intense lives of migrants striving for identity, blending deeply personal narratives with universal themes.

An alumnus of SRFTI, Kashyap developed the film as his final dissertation project under the mentorship of acclaimed filmmaker Dominic Sangma. His earlier short films have received international acclaim, with screenings at global festivals and multiple awards.

The Vision Asia section at BIFF showcases bold and innovative works from Korea and Asia, highlighting emerging filmmakers who represent the future of Asian cinema.

Kashyap said in a statement, "This film is dedicated to the people of Assam, who once celebrated diversity without hesitation. I fear times and minds are changing. I hope this film stands as a testament of my existence, and of those who fight for identity every day. I am forever indebted to my amazing cast and crew for making this possible."

The film features a talented ensemble including Raju Roy, Esther Jama Paulino Kenyi, Rupjyoti Das, Manik Roy, Manoj Gogoi, Rupakjyoti Das, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Seemanta Choudhury, and Suruj Kalita. The main crew includes Director: Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap, Producer: S. M. Nazmul Haque, Director of Photography: Shingkhanu Marma, Editor: Sadang Arangham, Sound Design & Mixing: Arnab Borah.

The world premiere of "Kok Kok Kokook" at Busan marks a milestone for both Kashyap and contemporary Assamese cinema, further establishing the region’s presence on the global film stage.

The 30th Busan International Film Festival is scheduled to be held from September 17-26, 2025.

