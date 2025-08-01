‘Rongatapu 1982’ Wins Best Assamese Film at National Awards | Check Others

In a moment of pride for Assamese and Northeastern cinema, ‘Rongatapu 1982’ has been honoured with the Best Assamese Film Award at the 71st National Film Awards, announced on Friday evening in New Delhi. The film, directed by Adityam Saikia, tells a haunting yet deeply inspiring tale of four women and their journey through pain, endurance, courage, and sacrifice. Set against the backdrop of a blood-soaked chapter in Assam’s recent past, Rongatapu 1982 is more than just a film—it's a poignant social document.

Advertisment

Produced under the BRC Cine Productions banner, the film was released in November 2023 and quickly garnered critical acclaim for its raw storytelling and powerful performances. The narrative, grounded in historical reality, evokes both empathy and introspection, marking it as one of the most emotionally resonant Assamese films in recent years.

Tai Phake Language Earns National Honour with ‘Pai Tang’

Adding to the celebration for Assam and its diverse communities, Prabal Khaund’s ‘Pai Tang – Step of Hope’ has bagged the Best Tai Phake Language Film award. This recognition is especially significant for the Tai Phake community, a small yet culturally rich ethnic group in Assam. The film, steeped in hope and tradition, brings the language and the ethos of a lesser-known community to the national stage—an achievement that is as political as it is cultural.

Mizoram’s Emerging Voice: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw

In another milestone for the Northeast, filmmaker Shilpika Bordoloi has been conferred the Best Debut Director Award in the non-feature category for her Mizo-language film ‘The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw’. A lyrical exploration of cultural identity and indigenous spirituality, the film marks Bordoloi’s foray into filmmaking after a distinguished career in performing arts. She also made history as the only woman director from the region to win a National Award this year.

Veteran Film Critic Utpal Dutta Wins Best Film Critic Award

Another feather in Assam’s cap is the national recognition of veteran film critic Utpal Dutta, who was honoured with the Best Film Critic award. Known for his sharp analysis, academic rigor, and passionate advocacy for regional cinema, Dutta’s writings have long championed Assamese and other Indian language films beyond the mainstream radar.

Other Key Highlights from the 71st National Film Awards

Best Actor Awards were jointly awarded to Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan and Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail. Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for her powerful role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. 12th Fail, based on the true story of an underdog’s journey through India’s civil service exam system, also took home the Best Feature Film Award.

Sudipto Sen, director of the controversial yet commercially successful The Kerala Story, won Best Director.

Other notable regional language winners include:

Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge

Best Hindi Film: Kathal

Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai

Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku

Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa

Best Tamil Film: Parking

Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Gujarati Film: Vash

Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu

Best Odia Film: Pushkara

Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga

The Best Children’s Film went to Naal 2, while HanuMan was awarded Best AVGC Film. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, and Sam Bahadur was recognised for Promoting National and Social Values.

Non-Feature Film Category Recognises Social and Cultural Excellence

In the non-feature film section, The Silent Epidemic was awarded Best Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values, while God, Vulture and Human won Best Documentary Film. Timeless Tamil Nadu was honoured in the Best Art & Culture Film category, and Lentina Ao took home the award for Best Historical/Biographical Reconstruction.

A Year Where Regional Voices Took Centre Stage

The 71st National Film Awards have once again proved that the heart of Indian cinema lies far beyond Bollywood. From the tea gardens of Assam to the hills of Mizoram and the tribal villages of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, this year’s awards have honoured stories that are rooted, raw, and real. The rise of regional cinema, particularly from the Northeast, is no longer a footnote—it is a new chapter in India’s cinematic journey.

For Assam, Rongatapu 1982, Pai Tang, and the achievements of Utpal Dutta and Shilpika Bordoloi are not just individual wins—they are collective victories for a region whose stories are finally being seen, heard, and celebrated.