Assamese Movie Box Office Collection

The Assamese film industry, also known as Jollywood, has been growing rapidly with many films gaining popularity at both national and international levels. As more films are being released, box office collections are becoming an important indicator of success for Assamese cinema. This blog provides the latest information on the box office collections of Assamese movies in 2024, updated as of October 2024. Here, you’ll find data on the movies, their budgets, box office earnings, and whether they were considered hits or flops.
(Note: This data is updated as of October 2024 and is subject to change as more movies are released.)
The Assamese film industry continues to grow with more diverse stories and productions. Box office success is now a key factor in measuring a film's impact. Whether it's big-budget blockbusters or small, independent films, each movie contributes to the overall success of Jollywood. Keep an eye on this blog for further updates on the latest box office numbers.
How is a movie considered a hit or a flop in the Assamese film industry?
A movie is considered a hit if its box office collection surpasses its budget by a significant margin. If it fails to meet its budget, it is termed a flop.
Are Assamese movies released across India?
Yes, many Assamese movies are released across multiple states in India, particularly in regions with a large Assamese-speaking population. Some even reach international markets.
How often is the box office data updated?
The box office collection data is updated monthly, or as soon as new information becomes available, to ensure the latest figures are reflected.