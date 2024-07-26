Deadpool & Wolverine: Fan Reviews And Box Office Collection

Deadpool & Wolverine, the Shawn Levy-helmed sequel to the Deadpool films released across India on July 26. The latest film from Marvel features Ryan Renolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.
After the film's release today, the first public reviews have come in on social media. Here are some of the best responses:
A viewer wrote, "The film throws you into the action from the first moment (literally: the very first moment) and then it goes back and forth in brilliant and unexpected ways to slowly unspool the story of this insane - but oddly charming - antihero.”
“This movie is just a masterpiece. Funny and highly entertaining from beginning to end, Deadpool is the perfect blend of a comedic tone and a serious tone, being one of the funniest movies I've seen yet at times being genuinely sweet,” another wrote.
Another review posted on social media read, “Epic movie. The movie is funny, exciting, full of action, emotions and love equation. Just Bang on, this movie is full package of Entertainment and enjoyment.”
Moreover, one viewer wrote, “Funny. Sometimes long. Lighthearted jokes. Great use of cameos. A love letter to X-Men and Fantastic Four. Hugh Grant and Ryan Reynolds knocked it out of the park. It’s a great film despite any minor flaws.”
Deadpool & Wolverine has been released in India in both Tamil and Telugu. The film also has a Bollywood version.
Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to bag USD 35 to 40 million on release day, according to Deadline. By bringing in more than USD 31 million, the film can stand among the top nine preview nights ever.
It has already broken the record set by Deadpool 2 with earnings of USD 18.6 million in 2018.