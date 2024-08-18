Assamese Musician Abhiruk Patowary's Song Hits No 1 on iTunes US Pop Charts
Assamese musician Abhiruk Patowary has achieved a major milestone with his latest English single, "Hold Me Tonight," which recently reached the number one spot on the iTunes US pop charts.
The singer-songwriter and producer made an impressive debut on the world indie charts, as the track climbed to the 13th position on a popular music streaming app.
The New Delhi-based multi-instrumentalist Abhiruk Patowary, known as Baba in a recent interview explained that "Hold Me Tonight" delves into the emotional struggles of anxiety and its impact on personal relationships. The song’s reflective lyrics address the experience of feeling distant from loved ones and the journey towards recognizing and overcoming these challenges to improve one’s life and connections.
The single, which topped the iTunes charts on August 15, is described by Baba as a "raw, emotional experience" that goes beyond just being a catchy tune. He also directed the music video for the song, which features artistic projections symbolizing hope emerging from difficult times. Produced independently, the video aligns with the song's theme of transformation and renewal.
Abhiruk, who has been passionate about music from an early age, began his journey by learning the piano, drums, and guitar. He explained his choice of stage name, "Baba," by noting that it is a nickname given to him by his mother, noted litterateur Rita Chowdhury, and that it also resonates with his inner monologue. Baba’s father, Chandra Mohan Patowary, is a minister in the Assam cabinet.
Over the years, Baba has gained popularity with various albums and singles released under different artist names. At 17, he released his debut album "Aerial" under the name Gaia, which, although not commercially successful, marked the beginning of his musical journey.
Recently, Baba undertook a unique 30-day song challenge, where he wrote, recorded, produced, mixed, and mastered a new song each day for a month. This ambitious project received acclaim from the UK edition of Rolling Stone magazine, which praised it as a "groundbreaking format" that could inspire other artists and producers to explore innovative approaches in music.