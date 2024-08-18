Assamese Musician Abhiruk Patowary's Song Hits No 1 on iTunes US Pop Charts

Abhiruk, who has been passionate about music from an early age, began his journey by learning the piano, drums, and guitar. He explained his choice of stage name, "Baba," by noting that it is a nickname given to him by his mother, noted litterateur Rita Chowdhury, and that it also resonates with his inner monologue. Baba’s father, Chandra Mohan Patowary, is a minister in the Assam cabinet.

Over the years, Baba has gained popularity with various albums and singles released under different artist names. At 17, he released his debut album "Aerial" under the name Gaia, which, although not commercially successful, marked the beginning of his musical journey.