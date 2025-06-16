Assamese Short Film ‘Ansuni Sinkhe’ Wins Global Accolades

The Assamese short film Ansuni Sinkhe, a poignant and artistically bold production, has been making a remarkable mark on the national and international film festival circuit, garnering critical acclaim and sweeping top honours at multiple prestigious platforms.

Written and directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, the film stands out for its minimalist yet powerful narrative, brought to life by the legendary actor Seema Biswas, who plays the sole character in the film.

At the recently concluded Indian Independent Film Festival (May–June 2025) in Kolkata, Ansuni Sinkhe was awarded Best Short Film, lauded for its storytelling finesse, emotional depth, and cinematic craft.

Earlier this year, the film was selected for the Worldwood International Panorama under the International Competition Category at the Jaipur International Film Festival (January 17–21, 2025).

There, it secured two major accolades:

Best Actress Award for Seema Biswas

Best Director Award for Parthasarathi Mahanta in the Short Film category

The film's momentum continued at the Delhi Short Film Festival 2025, where it once again clinched the Best Short Film award, reaffirming its critical acclaim and widespread audience appeal.

In a significant international milestone, Ansuni Sinkhe was recently showcased in the online segment of the Marché du Film at Cannes. The screening received a wave of appreciation from global audiences and critics alike, who praised the film’s evocative theme, restrained yet powerful direction, and Seema Biswas’ exceptional solo performance.

Ansuni Sinkhe explores deep emotional undercurrents with striking simplicity, and its success is being hailed as a proud moment for Assamese and Indian short cinema.