‘Lachit The Warrior’ awarded Best Animated Short Film at Kollywood International Film Festival in Chennai

Lachit The Warrior, an animation film written and directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah has been awarded the Best Animated Short Film in the Kollywood International Film Festival in Chennai.
The narration in Lachit The Warrior is by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury and music is by Rupam Talukdar.
Anupam Mahanta is the creative director, story boarding and illustration by Hrishikesh Bora and VFX is by Ratul Dutta.
Lachit The Warrior has been screened and awarded in eight International Film Festivals so far including the ones at Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Mumbai North-East Film Festival at Mumbai.
The film has also been selected for the prestigious Indian Panorama in the upcoming International Film Festival of India at Goa.