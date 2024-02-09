Assamese Singer Mayuri Dutta's Social Media Accounts Hacked, Photographer Arrested

Renowned Assamese Singer Mayuri Dutta alleged that her all social media accounts like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp have been hacked by her photographer.
The singer then approached the Cyber Cell of the Assam police and lodged a complaint.
Based on the complaint, the suspected accused identified as Kuldeep Deka has been apprehended by the cyber cops on Friday.
It has come to the fore that Kuldeep Deka took control of all her social media accounts without her consent and obtained all of her personal information on his mobile phone.
The suspect is currently being interrogated by the Cyber cell police.