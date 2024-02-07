16 Arrested in Morigaon for Cyber-Enabled Financial Crimes

Speaking to the media, a top police official said, “We have received a complaint from senior officers of the Axis bank that a racket siphoned over Rs 10 crore through Rupay credit cards by using fake PAN cards. The cardholders were from outside the state of Assam. Going through the list, we came to know that almost 30% of the fraudsters are already arrested and are currently serving judicial custody. We are looking for the other fraudsters who are at large. We have received ample support from the locals, of late, following which we have already busted fake Aadhaar enrolment centres at three places and arrested several operators who were running the nexus. So far more than 150 individuals have been arrested for cyber-enabled financial crimes in Morigaon district.”