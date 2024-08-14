Assam’s Gaurish Singh Wins Rubaru Mr. Friendship International India 2024 Title

Rubaru Talent Promoting Private Limited, also known as Rubaru Group, founded in 2004, has been a leader in talent promotion and pageantry. The organization has been instrumental in discovering and nurturing young talents from India, presenting them on the world stage. Rubaru Mr. India, established the same year, is the country’s longest-running annual pageant for men, recognized for its credibility and affiliation with over fifteen prestigious international male pageants and modeling competitions.