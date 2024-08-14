Assam’s Gaurish Singh Wins Rubaru Mr. Friendship International India 2024 Title

Thirty-year-old Gaurish Singh from Assam has made a significant mark in the pageantry world by winning the prestigious Rubaru Mr. Friendship International India 2024 title. An accomplished entrepreneur with a bachelor’s degree in arts, Gaurish blends talent, charisma, and ambition, making him a standout figure in the competition.
In December 2024, Gaurish is set to represent India at the Mister Friendship International competition in Taiwan, bringing his skills and charm to an international audience. His journey from Assam to the global stage exemplifies his dedication and passion for pageantry.
The Rubaru Mr. India national finals, held at Bogmallo Beach Resort on August 7, 2024, marked a pivotal moment in Gaurish’s career, where he emerged among the top male talents from across India. The annual event, known for celebrating charm, charisma, and skill, offers aspiring individuals a platform to showcase their abilities on a global scale.
Rubaru Talent Promoting Private Limited, also known as Rubaru Group, founded in 2004, has been a leader in talent promotion and pageantry. The organization has been instrumental in discovering and nurturing young talents from India, presenting them on the world stage. Rubaru Mr. India, established the same year, is the country’s longest-running annual pageant for men, recognized for its credibility and affiliation with over fifteen prestigious international male pageants and modeling competitions.
As Gaurish Singh prepares to compete on the international stage at the Mister Friendship International competition, his journey is a testament to determination, talent, and the camaraderie that defines pageantry. With his entrepreneurial spirit and artistic flair, Gaurish is poised to make a significant impact, showcasing the best of Indian talent and charm.
Gaurish Singh’s success story is an inspiration, highlighting the transformative power of passion and dedication. As he embarks on this new chapter, we celebrate his achievements and wish him success as a shining ambassador of talent and friendship on the international stage.