Assam’s Hindi Feature Film Kooki to be Screened at Cannes Film Festival 2024

“I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to screen my debut feature film, KOOKI, at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024. This platform not only celebrates cinematic art but also amplifies the voices that dare to speak on vital global issues. KOOKI addresses a topic that urgently demands international attention and dialogue, making its presentation at Cannes particularly significant. I believe that the subject matter of our film deserves a global audience, as it calls for awareness and impactful legal amendments. This opportunity is a dream come true for any filmmaker, and I am immensely thankful for the chance to bring our story to such a renowned stage.” said Producer Dr Junmoni Devi Khound.