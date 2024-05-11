Assam’s Hindi Feature Film Kooki to be Screened at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Ahead of its official release on 28th June across the nation, Kooki a hindi feature film made in Assam will be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2024. Kooki will be screened on 21st of May at 11.30am (local time) at Palais H.
“I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to screen my debut feature film, KOOKI, at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024. This platform not only celebrates cinematic art but also amplifies the voices that dare to speak on vital global issues. KOOKI addresses a topic that urgently demands international attention and dialogue, making its presentation at Cannes particularly significant. I believe that the subject matter of our film deserves a global audience, as it calls for awareness and impactful legal amendments. This opportunity is a dream come true for any filmmaker, and I am immensely thankful for the chance to bring our story to such a renowned stage.” said Producer Dr Junmoni Devi Khound.
Kooki envisioned by Dr. Junmoni Devi Khound, shows the story of a non-Assamese girl and her life struggle, love story and many obstacles throughout which exhibits different elements of Assamese culture.
Many established Bollywood actors and Assamese artists working in Bollywood industry have acted in the movie. The actors are- Ritisha Khound, Rajesh Tailang, Dipannita Sarma, Ritu Shivpuri, Devoleena Bhattacharya, Bodhisatwa Sarma, Kamal Lochan, Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, Preeti Kangkana, Ranjib Lal Borah and many others.
Bollywood singers Suniddhi Chauhan, Divya Kumar, Mohammad Faiz and Krittika Sharma from Assam have lent their voices to three beautiful songs in the movie