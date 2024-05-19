Assam's Kristina Borah Triumphs Nationally, Wins Miss Global India Sunshine 2024 Crown

Kristina Borah, a young girl from Dergaon's Shantipur, has brought glory to Assam by winning the Miss Category at the Mr and Miss Global India Sunshine 2024 Modeling Competition held in Goa. Her victory at this prestigious event marks a significant achievement at the all-India level.
Kristina, who has been involved in modeling since childhood, has worked diligently for this national competition. She has showcased her talent in several states, including Mumbai, Goa, and Arunachal Pradesh, solidifying her reputation in the modeling industry. Her dedication and hard work have paid off, earning her the crown and bringing pride to her hometown.
Kristina's journey in modeling began in 2022 with a local show in Dergaon. Since then, she has participated in various modeling competitions at the district and state levels, winning numerous awards along the way. Her success has been a source of joy for her family and the residents of Dergaon.
Speaking about her achievement, Kristina shared, "I was crowned grand winner in the Miss category at the Mr and Miss Global India Sunshine 2024 Modeling Competition. I started preparing for modeling in 2022 from a show held in Dergaon. Following that, I participated in many other modeling competitions across the state. This was my first national-level competition. I was nervous, but I was confident. I represented my state in the traditional round wearing Mekhela Chador, Japi, and an Assam Map in my attire. There were 16 other participants from Assam in the Mr and Miss Global India Sunshine 2024."
Kristina's success story is an inspiration to many aspiring models from Assam and beyond, demonstrating the possibilities that hard work and dedication can achieve.