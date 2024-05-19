Assam's Kristina Borah Triumphs Nationally, Wins Miss Global India Sunshine 2024 Crown

Speaking about her achievement, Kristina shared, "I was crowned grand winner in the Miss category at the Mr and Miss Global India Sunshine 2024 Modeling Competition. I started preparing for modeling in 2022 from a show held in Dergaon. Following that, I participated in many other modeling competitions across the state. This was my first national-level competition. I was nervous, but I was confident. I represented my state in the traditional round wearing Mekhela Chador, Japi, and an Assam Map in my attire. There were 16 other participants from Assam in the Mr and Miss Global India Sunshine 2024."