Trends Pratidin Bihure Birina Season 9 Ends | Check Winners

Trends Pratidin Bihure Birina Season-9 organised on the occasion of Rongali Bihu has come to end with the final being held at Jyoti Chitrabon in Guwahati.
Kasturi Saikia from Narayanpur bagged the prize for the best 'Xoru Bihuwati' in the final winning a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a trophy, with Nrityangana Gogoi from Sadiya coming up second to win Rs 20,000 cash prize and a trophy.
On the other hand, Krishnashri Buragohain from Naharkatia won the best 'Bor Bihuwati' and a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh and a trophy, with Ganga Basumatary from Kahilipara in Guwahati bagging the second prize with a cash reward of Rs 50,000 and a trophy.
Similarly, Sivasagar's Rang Ghar Bihu Huchori group won the prize for the best Bihu Huchori group which came with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakhs and a trophy. Rongmon Enajori from Moran and Seu Huchori group from Dibrugarh came in second and thrid respectively winning Rs 1 lakh and Rs 30,000 cash prizes and trophies.
Bihu Samragyi Sitarana Hazarika, Bihurani and actress Madhurima Choudhury, Bihurani Shrutimala Medhi and an exponent of folk culture Rupeswar Saikia were the judges in the final round.