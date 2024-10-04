Assam’s Poonam Lahkar Conferred Doctorate Degree in Acting and Modelling

Poonam Lahkar, a dynamic force in her fields, has become a symbol of pride and inspiration for young talents across the state. With this accolade, she joins a distinguished league of achievers. Dr. Lahkar expressed her gratitude at an event that took place at the Hotel Novotel, Guwahati.

Sharing her vision for the future, she said, "It’s not just a recognition of my efforts, but an opportunity to create a broader platform for talent from Assam and the North East. I intend to use this recognition to bring more visibility to our region’s unique artistry, beauty, and creativity."