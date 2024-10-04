Assam’s Poonam Lahkar Conferred Doctorate Degree in Acting and Modelling

Assam’s rising star, Poonam Lahkar, has been bestowed with the Honorary Doctorate Degree in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the fields of Acting and Modelling. The prestigious award ceremony was part of the World Peace of United Nations University Award Event, held in New Delhi.
The event witnessed a stellar assembly of prominent personalities, including Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Indian wrestlers Neha Rathi and Narsingh Pancham, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Choudhury, Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, Former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, and senior politician Sanjay Mayukh. Their presence added to the significance of the evening, making it a memorable occasion for the entire state of Assam.
Shilpa Shetty had the honour of presenting the Honourary Doctorate Degree to Poonam Lahkar, lauding her versatility, resilience, and excellence in the competitive arenas of entertainment and fashion. The award, granted under the auspices of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, at HDAC Seminar in New Delhi, symbolizes a milestone for the fields of Modelling and Acting in Assam and reflects the expanding role of women from the region on the national stage.
Poonam Lahkar, a dynamic force in her fields, has become a symbol of pride and inspiration for young talents across the state. With this accolade, she joins a distinguished league of achievers. Dr. Lahkar expressed her gratitude at an event that took place at the Hotel Novotel, Guwahati.
Sharing her vision for the future, she said, "It’s not just a recognition of my efforts, but an opportunity to create a broader platform for talent from Assam and the North East. I intend to use this recognition to bring more visibility to our region’s unique artistry, beauty, and creativity."
Dr. Lahkar has also entered into collaborations with prominent industry figures and corporate giants, with the aim of promoting Assam’s talent in lesser explored fields like acting and modeling. Her initiatives are set to propel the region’s creative community onto a national and international platform.
This significant honor has further solidified Dr. Lahkar’s position as a torchbearer for Assam’s artistic heritage, marking a new chapter for the state in the realms of fashion and cinema.