Guwahati Girl Aaradhyaa Dhanuka Receives India's Youngest Honorary Doctorate Degree

Aaradhyaa Dhanuka, a young prodigy from Guwahati, has set a remarkable milestone at the tender age of 10 years and 25 days by becoming the youngest recipient of the Doctorate Award conferred by the Honorary Doctorate Award Council.

Her exceptional achievements have garnered attention not only nationally but also internationally, as recognized by the World Peace of United Nations University, which bestowed upon her a doctorate degree in sports.