Guwahati Girl Aaradhyaa Dhanuka Receives India's Youngest Honorary Doctorate Degree

Aaradhyaa Dhanuka, a young prodigy from Guwahati, has set a remarkable milestone at the tender age of 10 years and 25 days by becoming the youngest recipient of the Doctorate Award conferred by the Honorary Doctorate Award Council.
Her exceptional achievements have garnered attention not only nationally but also internationally, as recognized by the World Peace of United Nations University, which bestowed upon her a doctorate degree in sports.
During a dazzling ceremony hosted in New Delhi on April 27, 2024, Aaradhyaa Dhanuka was additionally recognized with the esteemed Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Samaan Award, bestowed upon her by acclaimed Bollywood actress Dia Mirza.
The event was graced by distinguished personalities such as Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav, International Wrestler Narsingh Yadav, and Judge Avnish Saxena, among others.
Dr. Aaradhyaa Dhanuka's accomplishments extend beyond academia to the realm of sports, where she has displayed unparalleled talent. With seven State Records, three National Records, and three World Records to her name, she has also earned the title of "Hula Hooping Girl of Assam."
Her prowess in both academics and sports serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring individuals, urging them to surpass their limitations and achieve greatness.
Born into a family of distinction, Aaradhyaa Dhanuka is the daughter of the esteemed industrialist Dr. Ghanshyam and Swati Dhanuka, and the grand-daughter of renowned social worker Dr. Ashok and Kusum Dhanuka.
Her journey exemplifies the power of determination and dedication, making her a source of pride for the people of Assam and a symbol of hope for the youth across the nation.