Assam’s Suman Adhikary Earns Two Nominations At 68th Filmfare Awards.

Assam boy Suman Adhikary (Barpeta/Guwahati) earned two nominations at the 68th Filmfare Awards for Best Story (together with Akshat Ghildiyal) and Best Screenplay (together with Ghildiyal and Harshavardhan Kulkarni) for Badhaai Do.

He had earlier won the Filmfare for his directed ad scripted short film Sorry Bhaisaab.

He has also received an IIFA nomination for best screenplay for Badhaai Do.

Notably, the Filmfare Awards are presented annually by The Times Group to honour both the artistic and technical excellence of professionals in the film industry of India.

For decades, the prestigious Black Lady has been the epitome of credibility and success in the world of Indian cinema. The nominees for the Best Film include movies that have made us laugh, cry, and feel every emotion possible.

In addition to the awards, this year Bollywood’s bhaijaan Salman Khan will be hosting the ceremony for the very first time, alongside co-hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul.

Actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez are all geared up to set the stage on fire with their captivating performances.

The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 with Maharashtra Tourism will be held on April 27, 2023, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Here’s the official list of nominees this year.

BEST FILM

BADHAAI DO

BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2

BRAHMASTRA PART ONE: SHIVA

GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI

THE KASHMIR FILES

UUNCHAI

BEST DIRECTOR

ANEES BAZMEE (BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2)

AYAN MUKERJI (BRAHMASTRA PART ONE: SHIVA)

HARSHVARDHAN KULKARNI (BADHAAI DO)

SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI (GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI)

SOORAJ R. BARJATYA (UUNCHAI)

VIVEK RANJAN AGNIHOTRI (THE KASHMIR FILES)

BEST FILM CRITICS'

BADHAAI DO (HARSHVARDHAN KULKARNI)

BHEDIYA (AMAR KAUSHIK)

JHUND (NAGRAJ POPATRAO MANJULE )

ROCKETRY: THE NAMBI EFFECT (R MADHAVAN )

VADH (JASPAL SINGH SANDHU AND RAJEEV BARNWAL)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)

AJAY DEVGN (DRISHYAM 2)

AMITABH BACHCHAN (UUNCHAI)

ANUPAM KHER (THE KASHMIR FILES)

HRITHIK ROSHAN (VIKRAM VEDHA)

KARTIK AARYAN (BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2)

RAJKUMMAR RAO (BADHAAI DO)

BEST ACTOR CRITICS'

AMITABH BACHCHAN (JHUND)

R MADHAVAN (ROCKETRY: THE NAMBI EFFECT)

RAJKUMMAR RAO (BADHAAI DO)

SANJAY MISHRA (VADH)

SHAHID KAPOOR (JERSEY)

VARUN DHAWAN (BHEDIYA)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE)

ALIA BHATT (GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI)

BHUMI PEDNEKAR (BADHAAI DO)

JANHVI KAPOOR (MILI)

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN (LAAL SINGH CHADDHA)

TABU (BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2)

BEST ACTRESS CRITICS'

BHUMI PEDNEKAR (BADHAAI DO)

KAJOL (SALAAM VENKY)

NEENA GUPTA (VADH)

TAAPSEE PANNU (SHABAASH MITHU)

TABU (BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE)

ANIL KAPOOR (JUGJUGG JEEYO)

ANUPAM KHER (UUNCHAI)

DARSHAN KUMAR (THE KASHMIR FILES)

GULSHAN DEVAIAH (BADHAAI DO)

JAIDEEP AHLAWAT (AN ACTION HERO)

MANIESH PAUL (JUGJUGG JEYO)

MITHUN CHAKRABORTY (THE KASHMIR FILES)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE)

MOUNI ROY (BRAHMASTRA PART ONE: SHIVA)

NEETU KAPOOR (JUGJUGG JEEYO)

SHEEBA CHADDHA (BADHAAI DO)

SHEEBA CHADDHA (DOCTOR G)

SHEFALI SHAH (DOCTOR G)

SIMRAN (ROCKETRY: THE NAMBI EFFECT)

BEST MUSIC ALBUM

AMIT TRIVEDI (UUNCHAI)

PRITAM (BRAHMASTRA PART ONE: SHIVA)

PRITAM (LAAL SINGH CHADDHA)

SACHIN JIGAR (BHEDIYA)

SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI (GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI)

BEST LYRICS

A M TURAZ (JAB SAIYAAN- GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI)

AMITABH BHATTACHARYA (APNA BANA LE PIYA- BHEDIYA)

AMITABH BHATTACHARYA (KESARIYA- BRAHMASTRA PART ONE: SHIVA)

AMITABH BHATTACHARYA (TERE HAWAALE- LAAL SINGH CHADDHA)

SHELLEE (MAIYYA MAINU- JERSEY)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)

ABHAY JODHPURKAR (MAANGE MANZOORIYAN- BADHAAI DO)

ARIJIT SINGH (APNA BANA LE- BHEDIYA)

ARIJIT SINGH (DEVA DEVA- BRAHMASTRA PART ONE: SHIVA)

ARIJIT SINGH (KESARIYA- BRAHMASTRA PART ONE: SHIVA)

SONU NIGAM (MAIN KI KARAAN- LAAL SINGH CHADDHA)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)

JAHNVI SHRIMANKAR (DHOLIDA- GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI)

JONITA GANDHI (DEVA DEVA- BRAHMASTRA PART ONE: SHIVA)

KAVITA SETH (RANGISARI- JUGJUGG JEEYO)

SHILPA RAO (TERE HAWAALE- LAAL SINGH CHADDHA)

SHREYA GHOSHAL (JAB SAIYAAN- GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI)

DEBUTANTS:

BEST DEBUT DIRECTOR

ANIRUDH IYER (AN ACTION HERO)

ANUBHUTI KASHYAP (DOCTOR G)

JAI BASANTU SINGH (JANHIT MEIN JAARI)

JASPAL SINGH SANDHU AND RAJEEV BARNWAL (VADH)

R MADHAVAN (ROCKETRY: THE NAMBI EFFECT)

BEST DEBUT MALE

ABHAY MISHR (DOCTOR G)

ANKUSH GEDAM (JHUND)

PAALIN KABAK (BHEDIYA)

SHANTANU MAHESHWARI (GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI)

BEST DEBUT FEMALE

ANDREA KEVICHUSA (ANEK)

KHUSHALI KUMAR (DHOKHA: ROUND D CORNER)

MANUSHI CHHILLAR (SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ)

PRAJAKTA KOLI (JUGJUGG JEEYO)

TECHNICAL:

BEST STORY

AKSHAT GHILDIAL, SUMAN ADHIKARY (BADHAAI DO)

ANIRUDH IYER (AN ACTION HERO)

JASPAL SINGH SANDHU AND RAJEEV BARNWAL (VADH)

NIREN BHATT (BHEDIYA)

SUNIL GANDHI (UUNCHAI)

BEST SCREENPLAY

AAKASH KAUSHIK (BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2)

AKSHAT GHILDIAL, SUMAN ADHIKARY AND HARSHAVARDHAN KULKARNI (BADHAAI DO)

JASPAL SINGH SANDHU AND RAJEEV BARNWAL (VADH)

NEERAJ YADAV (AN ACTION HERO)

SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI AND UTKARSHINI VASHISHTHA (GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI)

VIVEK RANJAN AGNIHOTRI (THE KASHMIR FILES)

BEST DIALOGUE

ABHISHEK DIXIT (UUNCHAI)

AKSHAT GHILDIAL (BADHAAI DO)

MANOJ MUNTASHIR AND B.A.FIDA (VIKRAM VEDHA)

NEERAJ YADAV (AN ACTION HERO)

PRAKASH KAPADIA, UTKARSHINI VASHISHTHA (GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI)

SUMIT SAXENA (DOCTOR G)

BEST BACKGROUND SCORE

MANGESH DHAKDE (ANEK)

PRITAM, JIM SATYA, PRASAD S, MEGHDEEP BOSE, TANUJ TIKU, KETAN SODHA, SUNNY M.R.(BRAHMASTRA PART ONE: SHIVA)

SACHIN-JIGAR (BHEDIYA)

SAM CS (VIKRAM VEDHA)

SANCHIT BALHARA AND ANKIT BALHARA (GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

EWAN MULLIGAN (ANEK)

KAUSHAL SHAH (AN ACTION HERO)

P.S. VINOD (VIKRAM VEDHA)

SETU (LAAL SINGH CHADDHA)

SUDEEP CHATTERJEE (GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

AMRITA MAHAL NAKAI - (BRAHMASTRA PART ONE: SHIVA)

DURGA PRASAD MAHAPATRA (VIKRAM VEDHA)

MAYUR SHARMA AND APURWA SONDHI (BHEDIYA)

MUSTUFA STATIONWALA (LAAL SINGH CHADDHA)

RAJAT PODDAR (BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2)

SUBRATA CHAKRABORTY AND AMIT RAY (GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

MAXIMA BASU (LAAL SINGH CHADDHA)

PRIYANKA GAYATRI DUBEY AND MAHANANDA SAGARE AND VEERA KAPUR EE (JHUND)

ROHIT CHATURVEDI (BADHAAI DO)

SANJEEV RAJSINGH PARMAR (SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ)

SHEETAL IQBAL SHARMA (GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI)

BEST SOUND DESIGN

BISHWADEEP DIPAK CHATTERJEE (BRAHMASTRA PART ONE: SHIVA)

KAAMOD L KHARADE (ANEK)

KUNAL SHARMA (BHEDIYA)

LESLIE FERNANDES (VIKRAM VEDHA)

SANAL GEORGE (GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI)

SHAJITH KOYERI, LAKSHMI NAIDU MANTINI (LAAL SINGH CHADDHA)

BEST EDITING

BUNTY NAGI (BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2)

NINAD KHANOLKAR (AN ACTION HERO)

SANDEEP FRANCIS (DRISHYAM 2)

SANYUKTA KAZA (BHEDIYA)

SHANKH RAJYADHYAKSHA (THE KASHMIR FILES)

BEST ACTION

AMIN KHATIB (DRISHYAM 2)

DAN BRADLEY, DIYAN HRISTOV AND PARVEZ SHAIKH (BRAHMASTRA PART ONE: SHIVA)

FARUK KABIR, YANNICK BEN, VIDYUT JAMMWAL AND AMIN KHATIB (KHUDA HAAFIZ CHAPTER 2 AGNI PARIKSHA)

PARVEZ SHAIKH (VIKRAM VEDHA)

RAM CHELLA, LAKSHMAN CHELLA, PARVEZ SHAIKH, KECHA KHAMPHAKDEE (HEROPANTI 2)

SEA YOUNG OH, PARVEZ SHAIKH, HITZ INTERNATIONAL ACTION SPECIALISTS (DHAAKAD)

BEST VFX

ASSEMBLAGE ENTERTAINMENT PVT. LTD.(ROCKETRY)

DNEG, REDEFINE (BRAHMASTRA PART ONE: SHIVA)

MPC (BHEDIYA)

REDCHILLIES VFX (LAAL SINGH CHADDHA)

REDCHILLIES VFX, AFTER STUDIOS (BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BOSCO CAESAR (RANGISARI- JUGJUGG JEEYO)

BOSCO CAESAR (TITLE TRACK- BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2)

GANESH ACHARYA (DANCE KA BHOOT- BRAHMASTRA PART ONE: SHIVA)

GANESH ACHARYA (THUMKESHWARI- BHEDIYA)

GANESH HEGDE (ALCOHOLIA- VIKRAM VEDHA)

KRUTI MAHESH (DHOLIDA- GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI)