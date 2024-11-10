Assam’s Tritee Ranjana Grabs National Spotlight on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Tritee Ranjana, a class 5 student from Tezpur Gurukul School, has brought immense pride to her hometown by excelling on the popular national reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).
Tritee impressed the audience and host Amitabh Bachchan by answering 13 out of 15 questions correctly, winning a total of Rs 25 lakh and other prizes.
In a remarkable feat, Tritee was selected for the hot seat from a pool of contestants from various states, including New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.
Reflecting on the experience, Tritee shared how meeting the legendary Amitabh Bachchan was a surreal moment.
"Big B is really humble and down to earth," she said, emphasizing how different the experience was from her expectations. "Before the show began, when Big B entered, it felt like a god was entering," she added, recounting the awe she felt during that moment.
Tritee credited her success to her passion for learning, saying she reads a lot of books, newspapers, and spends time surfing the internet. "My mother also teaches me many things," she noted.
The moment she was selected for the hot seat in the Fastest Finger First round remains her most cherished memory.
In an unforgettable twist during the show, Tritee, who practices Taekwondo, even showcased her skills with Big B, making the experience even more special.
This achievement has made the people of Tezpur proud, and Tritee’s parents, Nandini Borthakur and Tezpur University professor Trideep Ranjan Sarma, are no doubt beaming with pride over their daughter's success on the national stage.