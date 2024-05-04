Assam's Vansh Goswami Joins NDA, Inspired by ‘Vande Mataram’ Show

Reflecting on his decision, Vansh Goswami expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Aaj Tak and Sweta Singh for igniting his passion and guiding his path towards service to the nation.

He remarked, "First of all, I would like to thank Aaj Tak a lot for showing me how to become a Gentleman Cadet. Aaj Tak’s anchor Sweta Singh hosts the show called Vande Mataram and shows how a Gentleman Cadet is trained, and that was the first hint for me that I have to do something like this for the country. Because when the programme showed the passing out ceremony of the cadets, their parents were proud that their son has done something for the country. So I would like to thank Sweta Singh Ji for it; she has contributed a lot through that show. If that show hadn't come, I wouldn't have been so motivated, and I wouldn't have joined the forces."