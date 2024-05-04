Assam's Vansh Goswami Joins NDA, Inspired by ‘Vande Mataram’ Show

Vansh Goswami, a spirited youth from Assam, has got into the National Defence Academy (NDA), a milestone that echoes his patriotism and commitment to serving his nation.
Inspired by the valor and dedication showcased on Aaj Tak's flagship show "Vande Mataram," Goswami has decided to join the Indian Army, a decision fueled by his deep-seated admiration for the Armed Forces and his desire to make his mother proud.
Hosted by Aaj Tak’s Managing Editor Sweta Singh, this particular episode provided a gripping insight into the arduous journey of Gentlemen Cadets from the Indian Military Academy as they transform into proud defenders of the nation.
Reflecting on his decision, Vansh Goswami expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Aaj Tak and Sweta Singh for igniting his passion and guiding his path towards service to the nation.
He remarked, "First of all, I would like to thank Aaj Tak a lot for showing me how to become a Gentleman Cadet. Aaj Tak’s anchor Sweta Singh hosts the show called Vande Mataram and shows how a Gentleman Cadet is trained, and that was the first hint for me that I have to do something like this for the country. Because when the programme showed the passing out ceremony of the cadets, their parents were proud that their son has done something for the country. So I would like to thank Sweta Singh Ji for it; she has contributed a lot through that show. If that show hadn't come, I wouldn't have been so motivated, and I wouldn't have joined the forces."
Goswami's decision to join the armed forces is also deeply rooted in his desire to honor his mother, a single parent, by making her proud. His journey exemplifies the spirit of dedication and sacrifice that resonates deeply with the ethos of the Indian Army.
As Goswami embarks on this noble journey, he stands as a beacon of inspiration for the nation's youth, exemplifying the values of courage, integrity, and selflessness.