Baaghi 4 OTT Release Date and Platform: When and Where to Watch Tiger Shroff’s Action Drama Online

The Baaghi franchise has returned with its fourth installment, Baaghi 4, and fans of high-octane action cinema are more excited than ever. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film aims to take the legacy of the franchise to a new level, following the lukewarm response to Baaghi 3 in 2020, which suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baaghi 4: Bigger Action, Deeper Story
Tiger Shroff is back as Ronny, delivering adrenaline-pumping stunts, raw emotions, and intense drama. Directed by A Harsha, the movie blends breathtaking action with a storyline that explores themes of trauma and survival.
The plot unfolds after a catastrophic train accident nearly kills Ronny. Instead of celebrating survival, he is haunted by guilt, grief, and memories of a woman from his past. His struggles blur the lines between reality and illusion, setting up an emotional yet thrilling battle that goes beyond just physical enemies.
A Power-Packed Star Cast
Baaghi 4 boasts a strong ensemble:
Tiger Shroff as Ronny
Sanjay Dutt as the menacing antagonist
Sonam Bajwa in a pivotal female role
Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, making her Bollywood debut
Supporting cast includes Shreyas Talpade, Upendra Limaye, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir, and Mahesh Thakur
Box Office Clash
The film has been released alongside two major competitors — Hollywood’s horror thriller The Conjuring: Last Rites and Vivek Agnihotri’s political drama The Bengal Files. Despite the clash, Baaghi 4 stands out for its mix of action spectacle and emotional storytelling.
Baaghi 4 OTT Release Date and Platform
Even before its theatrical release, Baaghi 4 confirmed its digital streaming partner. Amazon Prime Video has officially acquired the OTT rights for the movie.
While the makers have not yet announced the exact streaming date, industry trends suggest that most films release on OTT about 8 weeks after theatrical debut. Based on this, Baaghi 4 is likely to premiere on Prime Video between late October and early November 2025.
With Tiger Shroff returning as Ronny, Sanjay Dutt adding weight as the antagonist, and Harnaaz Sandhu stepping into Bollywood, Baaghi 4 combines star power, gripping emotions, and action-packed drama. For fans who miss it in cinemas, the wait won’t be too long before it arrives on Amazon Prime Video.
Also Read:
Maadeva OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vinod Prabhakar’s Blockbuster Online
Little Hearts OTT Release: Where to Watch Mouli’s Telugu Comedy and Shane Nigam’s Malayalam Rom-Com Online