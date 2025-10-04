Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tiger Shroff’s Action Thriller

Tiger Shroff is back with another adrenaline-filled entry in the Baaghi franchise. Titled Baaghi 4, the film brings intense action, a new star cast, and a darker storyline. Directed by A Harsha, the movie is all set to hit theatres on September 5, 2025. Alongside Tiger, the film stars Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Here’s everything you need to know about its theatrical run, OTT release, cast, and story.

Baaghi 4 OTT Release Date and Platform

Fans who prefer streaming won’t have to wait too long after the theatrical debut. The OTT rights of Baaghi 4 have been secured by Amazon Prime Video. Following the standard 8-week theatrical window, the film is expected to arrive on the platform in early November 2025.

Baaghi 4 Cast and Crew

Tiger Shroff as the lead protagonist

Sanjay Dutt as the menacing villain

Sonam Bajwa as the new female lead

Harnaaz Sandhu, making her Bollywood debut

Supporting roles: Shreyas Talpade, Upendra Limaye, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir

Directed by A Harsha, a choreographer-turned-filmmaker known for Kannada films like Anjaniputra, Bhajarangi 2, and Vedhaa, Baaghi 4 also marks his Hindi film debut. He continues his collaboration with cinematographer Swamy J Gowda, with whom he has worked on multiple projects.

Plot and Themes

The Baaghi franchise has always been synonymous with high-octane action, but Baaghi 4 promises a darker and more emotional story. The trailer shows Tiger Shroff in an intense and violent avatar, battling not just physical enemies but also his inner demons of guilt, grief, and trauma.

While earlier Baaghi films were remakes of South Indian hits (Varsham, Kshanam, and Vettai), it is unclear if Baaghi 4 follows the same pattern. However, fans speculate that its tone and visuals are inspired by recent blockbusters like Animal and Marco.

Runtime and Certification

The film has been certified A by the censor board due to its graphic violence and bloodshed. With a runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes, Baaghi 4 is the longest installment in the franchise, designed to immerse audiences in its gritty storytelling and high-powered action sequences.

With its power-packed cast, intense action, and emotional depth, Baaghi 4 is expected to continue the franchise’s legacy of thrilling entertainment. The movie releases in cinemas on September 5, 2025, and will stream on Amazon Prime Video in early November 2025. Fans of Tiger Shroff and action cinema should definitely add this one to their watchlist.

