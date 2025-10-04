War 2 OTT Release Date, Platform, Story, Cast, Box Office & Streaming Details

After much anticipation, Hrithik Roshan’s action-packed spy thriller War 2 has finally made its way to theatres. Released on August 14, 2025, alongside Rajinikanth’s Coolie, the film is the direct sequel to the blockbuster War (2019). Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the movie has already made headlines for its high production value and star-studded cast. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting its OTT release.
War 2 OTT Release Date and Platform
According to multiple reports, Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights for War 2. Though an official confirmation is pending, the film is expected to start streaming on the platform from October 9, 2025.
Streaming Platform:Netflix
Expected Release Date: October 9, 2025
Languages: Hindi, Telugu, and other dubbed versions
This OTT release will allow fans worldwide to enjoy the high-octane action from the comfort of their homes.
Plot of War 2
War 2 continues the gripping saga ofKabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan), a former intelligence officer turned adversary. The story introduces Jr NTR as Vikram, a Special Units Officer tasked with capturing Kabir. Kiara Advani plays Kavya Luthra, a mysterious woman linked to Colonel Sunil Luthra (Ashutosh Rana).
Packed with espionage, betrayal, and edge-of-the-seat action, the film expands YRF’s spy universe while raising the stakes for its iconic lead characters.
Cast of War 2
The movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast:
Hrithik Roshan as Kabir Dhaliwal
Jr NTR as Vikram
Kiara Advani as Kavya Luthra
Anil Kapoor
Ashutosh Rana as Colonel Sunil Luthra
Dishita Sehgal, Varun Badola, K.C. Shankar, Vijay Vikram Singh, Arista Mehta, Shah Zain Alam in supporting roles
Budget and Box Office Performance
With an estimated budget of ₹400 crore, War 2 is one of the costliest Indian action films ever made. Despite sky-high expectations, it received mixed reviews, which slightly impacted its performance.
Worldwide Gross: ₹364.35 crore
India Net Collection: ₹236.55 crore
India Gross Collection: ₹282.6 crore
Overseas Collection: ₹81.75 crore
While the film fell short of surpassing its predecessor, it still secured respectable numbers globally.
Reception and IMDb Rating
War 2 receivedmixed reviews from both critics and audiences. While Hrithik Roshan’s return as Kabir and Jr NTR’s debut in the franchise were appreciated, some felt the film lacked the novelty and intensity of the first instalment. The film currently holds an IMDb rating of 5.9/10.
Hrithik Roshan himself reflected on his performance via Instagram, calling the role of Kabir “fun and easy,” while praising director Ayan Mukerji for his energy and support on set.
Though War 2 didn’t match the overwhelming success of the first film, it has carved its own identity as a big-budget spectacle in the YRF spy universe. With its OTT premiere lined up on Netflix from October 9, 2025, fans can soon relive the action-thriller from their living rooms.
