Tamil Nadu is also home to the Tamil film industry, the second largest film industry in India after Bollywood (Hindi films). The name is derived from Kodambakkam, where Kollywood films were largely produced. Presently, there is a film city in Tharamani, Chennai, where production takes place. In this article, we will look at the top 10 beautiful actresses of Tamil Nadu.
Trisha Krishan, popularly known as Trisha, is an Indian Tamil actress and model who mainly works in Tamil, Telugu, and a few Hindi films. She started her career in modeling and won several beauty contests in 1999. Trisha came to fame through the films Saamy in 2003, Gilli in 2004, and Aaru in 2005. Her first Telugu movie was Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu in 2003. Trisha got her first award for Best Actress for the Telugu Film Varsham of 2004 at the Filmfare Awards. To date, she has been nominated for 51 awards and won 33 awards in 2019.
Shruti Haasan's full name is Shruti Rajalakshmi Hassan, and she goes by the nickname Kanna. She is an Indian Tamil actress and singer who has appeared in films in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and American web series. She debuted as a child actor in the movie Hey Ram, in 2000. She debuted as a lead actor for the first time in the Hindi movie Luck in 2009, the Telugu movie Anaganaga O Dheerudu in 2011, and the Tamil film 7 Am Arivu in 2011. She also acted in the American web series Treadstone in 2019.
Actress Keerthy Suresh is a popular name in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. At the tender age of eight, Keerthy Suresh made her acting debut in the 2000 Malayalam film Pilots. Her first film as a leading lady was 2013's Geethanjali in Malayalam, 2015's Idhu Enna Maayam in Tamil, and 2016's Nenu Sailaja in Telugu. Keerthy Suresh won the National Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Savitri in the biographical film Mahanati (2018), which is based on the life of actress Savitri. As of the year 2019, Keerthy had won 12 of the 19 awards for which she had been nominated.
Regina Cassandra is a Tamil Indian actress who was born in the state of Tamil Nadu. She began her career as a child anchor at the age of nine on a kid's channel, and later she moved to work in commercials.
She debuted her career in the Tamil movie Kannada Naal Mudhal in 2005. Her Kanada Debut was Suryakaanti in 2010. Her Telugu debut was in Shiva Manasulo Shruti in 2012.
Athulya Ravi is an Indian Tamil actress who made her debut in Kadhal Kan Kattudhe in 2017. Before this lead role, she also acted in a short film, Palvadi Kadhal. Her native place is Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and she studied engineering in information technology and also did a master's in computer science.
Sai Dhanshika, popularly known as Dhanshika is a Tamil Actress. She started her film career in the film Manathodu Mazhaikalam in 2006 in a supporting role. In 2009, she made a Kannada debut in Kempa, and in the same year, she worked in a lead role in the film Peranmai. She made her Malayalam debut in the film Solo. Her first role was said to be in the uncredited 2006 film Thirudi. She took home the trophy for Most Daring Role in the film Arvaan that year, and she followed that up with two wins as best supporting actress for the film Paradesi.
Priya Bhavani Shankar, also known as Sathyapriya Bhavani Shankar, is a Tamil Indian actress. She entered the media industry as a news reader on a Tamil news channel named Puthiya Thalaimurai. While working as a news presenter, she also worked in the serial Kadhal Mudhal Kalyanam Varai on Star Vijay Television. Bhavani Shankar made her film debut in 2017 with Meyaadha Maan, and the following year, she co-starred with Karthi in the film Kadaikutty Singam.
Priya Bharadwaj Anand is a popular Tamil actress who mostly works in Tamil films. Her acting career began in 2009 with the Tamil film Vaamanan and the Bollywood film English Vinglish. She is famous for her roles in English Vinglish, Vanakkam Chennai, Arima Nambi, Ethir Neechal, etc.
Indhuja Ravichandran is a Tamil Indian actress born and raised in Vellore. During her college days, she did several modeling assignments, auditioned for different roles, and did several short films both internally within the college, and outside the college for different college fests. She was spotted by Karthik Subburaj during her audition, which eventually helped her bag her first film, Meyaadha Maan.
Priya Vasudev Mani, better known by her stage name Priyamani, was an Indian actress who specialized in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Priyamani made her acting debut in the Telugu film Evare Atagaadu in 2003, and she went on to star in two more films that year. In 2004, she worked on and made her acting debut in the Tamil and Malayalam films Kandalai Kaidhu Sei and Satyam, respectively. Priyamani is best known for her role as Muthazhagu in the 2006 Tamil film Paruthiveeran, for which she received a National Award for Best Actress.