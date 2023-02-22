Top 10 Beautiful Actresses of Tamil Nadu

4. Regina Cassandra

Regina Cassandra is a Tamil Indian actress who was born in the state of Tamil Nadu. She began her career as a child anchor at the age of nine on a kid's channel, and later she moved to work in commercials.

She debuted her career in the Tamil movie Kannada Naal Mudhal in 2005. Her Kanada Debut was Suryakaanti in 2010. Her Telugu debut was in Shiva Manasulo Shruti in 2012.