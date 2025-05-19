.Before ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Watch Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Jodi’—A Fictional Tribute to a Folk Legend

The legacy of Amar Singh Chamkila, one of Punjab’s most iconic and controversial folk singers, continues to inspire storytellers. While Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) reignited interest in his life, it wasn’t the first time Chamkila's story was brought to the screen. In 2023, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh starred in Jodi, a film that offered a fictional yet unmistakably familiar take on Chamkila’s musical journey, his chemistry with singing partner Amarjot, and the challenges they faced. Now, Jodi is set to make its digital debut in June 2025, giving a new audience the chance to experience this heartfelt tale.

What Is ‘Jodi’ About?

Set in the heartland of Punjab during the 1980s, Jodi tells the story of Amar Singh Sitara (played by Diljit Dosanjh), an aspiring singer burdened with family responsibilities after his mother’s death. Apprenticing under a senior folk artist (played by Hardeep Gill), Sitara begins to hone his craft.

His journey takes a turn when he meets Kamaljot (Nimrat Khaira), an ambitious female singer. Their shared passion for music, their growing chemistry, and their rise to fame echo the real-life partnership between Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot. Kamaljot’s name itself seems inspired by Amarjot, Chamkila’s real-life musical and romantic partner.

Is ‘Jodi’ Based on a True Story?

While Jodi is a work of fiction, it closely mirrors events from Chamkila’s life. From Sitara’s daring lyrics and distinctive tumbi playing to the depiction of live akharas (folk concerts), militant threats, and ultimately, the tragic fate at the hands of motorcycle gunmen—many parallels to Chamkila and Amarjot’s real-life journey are evident.

The film also explores the tension between artistic freedom and societal expectations, including a moment when Sitara is advised to tone down his bold lyrics, mirroring public criticism Chamkila often faced.

Legal Controversy Around ‘Jodi’

Before its theatrical release on May 5, 2023, Jodi faced legal hurdles. Patiala-based Ishdeep Randhawa claimed his late father had bought the exclusive rights to make a film on Chamkila’s life from his first wife, Gurmail Kaur. This led to a stay on the film’s release by a local court in Ludhiana.

Although the morning shows were cancelled, the film eventually premiered later that evening after the parties reportedly reached a compromise.

Jodi’s Strengths: Music, Culture, and Performances

Jodi thrives in its vibrant recreation of 1980s Punjab. The film blends colourful visuals, authentic period settings, and an impressive soundtrack of 12 folk-inspired songs composed by Tru Skool. The music reflects the earthy tones of traditional Punjabi melodies with a contemporary twist.

The chemistry between Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrat Khaira is electric. Their musical performances feel organic, as both actors lend their own voices, adding to the film’s authenticity.

Memorable scenes include Sitara and Kamaljot’s make-believe akhara wedding and the emotional weight of Sitara’s shift toward religious music after a life-altering encounter with militants—another clear nod to Chamkila’s own transition before his tragic death.

Critique: What Jodi Could Have Done Better

While the film succeeds in evoking nostalgia and cultural pride, it falls short in terms of narrative depth. The climax is predictable and repeated flash-forwards to the tragic ending dilute the emotional impact. The makers chose to keep the tone light and musically rich rather than diving deep into the darker realities of the era.

Box Office Performance and OTT Release

Despite its challenges, Jodi was a commercial success, earning around ₹20 crore worldwide in its first week. Its popularity was largely driven by word-of-mouth and Dosanjh’s fan base.

Though initially believed to never release on OTT, filmmaker Amberdeep Singh later confirmed its digital premiere. After much anticipation, Jodi will stream on Chaupal and OTTplay Premium from June 5, 2025, giving fans another chance to experience the film.

Why You Should Watch ‘Jodi’ Before Amar Singh Chamkila

If you're intrigued by the life and music of Amar Singh Chamkila, Jodi serves as an excellent prelude. While Imtiaz Ali’s film offers a more direct biopic, Jodi pays homage through fictional storytelling, beautiful music, and heartfelt performances. It’s a tribute wrapped in artistic liberty—warm, entertaining, and deeply rooted in Punjab’s rich musical heritage.

Jodi is more than a love story—it’s a celebration of Punjab’s folk music, culture, and the spirit of artists who dared to break the mold. While it may not delve into the darkest corners of Chamkila’s life, it respectfully nods to his legacy. Now available for streaming, Jodi is a must-watch for music lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and fans of powerful storytelling. Watch it before Amar Singh Chamkila to fully appreciate the journey of one of Punjab’s greatest musical icons.

