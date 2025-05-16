DD Next Level: Everything you need to know about S. Prem Anand's Next & Santhanam Next

Santhanam returns with the fourth installment of the Dhilluku Dhuddu franchise—DD Next Level—a horror comedy that attempts to blend parody, meta-cinema, and slapstick. Directed by Prem Anand and released in theatres on May 16, 2025, the film stars Santhanam, Selvaraghavan, Geethika Tiwary, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. While the setup teases an inventive spoof that pokes fun at Tamil cinema and critics, it quickly runs out of steam after a promising first half.

Plot Overview:

The film follows Krishna aka Kissa 47 (Santhanam), a sarcastic YouTube film critic who uses rap to share his reviews. He's invited to a mysterious screening with his family. But upon returning from a quick break, he discovers that his family is already trapped inside a haunted theatre. Inside, the ghost of failed filmmaker Hitchcock Irudhayaraj (played by Selvaraghavan) sucks them into a film reel world where none of them recognize Krishna. To save his loved ones and girlfriend Aasini (Geethika Tiwary), Krishna must navigate this bizarre cinematic realm filled with spoofed characters and horror clichés.

Strengths and Highlights:

The film opens strong with witty jabs at YouTube reviewers, media gossip, and Tamil cinema's tropes. Santhanam shines in the first half with sharp, relatable humor and clever commentary. One standout moment includes Gautham Menon spoofing his past roles, dancing to "Uyirin Uyire" and playing Inspector Raghavan from Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, offering a humorous nostalgia trip. The first 25 minutes land well with tight writing and vibrant energy.

OTT Release platform:

Post its theatrical run, ZEE5 will stream DD Next Level exclusively on OTTplay Premium, joining previous entries like Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 and DD Returns.

Where It Falters:

Unfortunately, the second half derails the experience. The humor descends into repetitive and outdated fart jokes, dragging down the narrative. The pacing falters, and the engaging meta-commentary is lost amidst juvenile gags. What begins as a promising satire morphs into a tiring mess that overstays its welcome.

Cast & Performances:

Santhanam delivers a lively and dynamic performance, holding the film together with his comedic timing.

Selvaraghavan adds quirky gravitas as the ghostly antagonist.

Geethika Tiwary plays a supportive but underwritten role.

Gautham Vasudev Menon is a delightful surprise, self-parodying with flair.

Technical Aspects:

Runtime: 2 hours 13 minutes

Censor Rating: U/A

Cinematography: Dipak Kumar Padhy's visuals complement the haunted theatre setting.

Music: ofRO's score is serviceable, though not standout.

Editing: Barath Vikraman could have trimmed the bloated second half.

DD Next Level is a film brimming with possibilities, but ultimately fails to deliver on its intriguing premise. While the first half entertains with clever satire and genre-aware gags, the second half succumbs to lazy humor and outdated tropes. It’s a decent one-time watch if you're a Santhanam fan or someone who enjoys horror-comedy spoofs, but don’t expect it to reach the 'next level' it promises.

