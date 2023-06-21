20+ Best Hindi-Dubbed Web Series You Can Binge Watch on Your Holiday

If you're a fan of characters like James Bond or Jason Bourne, you'll love Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime, based on the popular Tom Clancy novels, featuring John Krasinski as the fifth actor to play the beloved character.
As the popularity of foreign TV series and shows grew in India, a specific section of consumers emerged who were drawn to the seasonal notion of these series over the saas-bahu plays presented in India. However, this crowd was largely English-speaking, which limited the viewership development to some extent due to the language barrier.
Nonetheless, the demand for international television programs remained high in India.
To cater to this demand and expand viewership, several streaming platforms began to dub foreign shows and movies in Hindi, which enabled non-English speakers to enjoy these programs as well. With the rise of Hindi dubbed web series, Indian audiences now have access to a wider range of shows, including those with unique premises, high-octane action, and spine-chilling horror.
In this article, we take a tour of the best Hindi dubbed web series available to stream online. From political thrillers like House of Cards to horror series like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and sci-fi martial arts-themed series like Into the Badlands, we've compiled a list of the most binge-worthy shows for your convenience. So, get ready to be transported to a world of captivating storytelling, fascinating characters, and unforgettable adventures.
Arrow is a superhero series on Netflix based on the DC Comics character Green Arrow. Created by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Andrew Kreisberg, the show is set in the Arrowverse and features flashback storylines that delve into the past of the main character, Oliver Queen. As the series progresses, the focus shifts to Oliver's children and the legacy he will leave behind.
The Crown is a historical drama series on Netflix about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Created by Peter Morgan and produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television, the show draws inspiration from Morgan's previous work, including the drama film The Queen and the stage play The Audience.
The Last Kingdom is a British historical fiction series based on the novels by Bernard Cornwell. Created by Stephen Butchard, the show premiered on the BBC in 2015 and was later acquired by Netflix. It aired for five seasons, with the final season finishing in 2022. Netflix is currently working on a sequel titled 'Seven Kings Must Die.
The Boys on Amazon Prime presents a fresh perspective on the superhero genre, showcasing a group of vigilantes who confront corrupt superheroes who misuse their powers
Sex Education on Netflix, also available in Hindi dub, follows the story of Otis Milburn, a teenage boy with a sex therapist mother who starts a sex consulting business at school with his classmate Maeve, bringing awareness to LGBTQ+ relationships and offering plenty of laughs.
Altered Carbon on Netflix is a futuristic sci-fi series set 350 years in the future, where memories and consciousness can be transferred between bodies, following a prisoner given a second chance at life by solving a murder case.
Fear The Walking Dead on Amazon Prime is a successful spin-off of The Walking Dead, set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies, with crossovers between the two shows, making it a must-watch for fans of the zombie apocalypse concept.
Stranger Things is a horror/sci-fi series exclusively available on Netflix, created by the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, and Dan Cohen. The show is set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, and follows the search for a missing boy amid supernatural happenings, including a girl with psychokinetic abilities.
Amazon Prime's Sherlock is a modern British mystery series starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the famous detective Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as his trusty sidekick, Doctor John Watson. It was created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss and consists of thirteen episodes, including a special episode set in the Victorian era.
Disney Hotstar is the home of Game of Thrones, an American fantasy drama series created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Based on George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels, the show features a large ensemble cast and follows various storylines set in the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos.
Netflix's House of Cards tells the story of Frank Underwood, a cunning politician, and his wife Claire, who will do whatever it takes to seize power. It premiered in 2013 and is available in multiple languages, including Hindi.
The horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix follows the half-witch, half-mortal Sabrina Spellman as she battles against malevolent forces. The show is packed with witchcraft and terror, making it perfect for horror enthusiasts.
Treadstone on Amazon Prime is an expansion of the Jason Bourne universe, covering the fictional CIA black ops organization Operation Treadstone from its inception in 1973 to the present day. Although it only lasted one season, the show delves into the origin story of the operation and its scope in today's world.
Into the Badlands on Amazon Prime, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, is a sci-fi martial arts series set 500 years after the apocalypse. Although modern technology still exists, humanity has abandoned guns in favor of hand-held weaponry and crossbows. The show is set in the Badlands and follows the story of Sunny, a regent, and a young boy, making it a must-see for its unique premise, martial arts, and sci-fi elements.
Narcos is an American crime drama series available on Netflix, created and produced by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro. The first two seasons are based on the story of Pablo Escobar, a drug lord who made billions from cocaine production and distribution. The series also features Escobar's interactions with the DEA, other drug lords, and opposing entities. The third season picks up after Escobar's death and focuses on the DEA's efforts to stop the rise of the Cali Cartel.
Money Heist is a Spanish heist crime drama series created by Lex Pina, available on Netflix. The show follows two long-planned heists led by the Professor, with one at the Royal Mint of Spain and the other at the Bank of Spain. Tokyo is the narrator, providing flashbacks, time jumps, hidden motivations, and complexity to the story.
Squid Game is a South Korean survival drama series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, available on Netflix. The show centers on a competition where 456 deeply indebted players risk their lives by playing lethal children's games in hopes of winning a prize worth $45.6 billion. The title is based on a Korean children's game.
The Flash is an American superhero drama series available on Amazon Prime. Created by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns, the show features the Barry Allen version of the DC Comics character. Barry Allen, played by Grant Gustin, gains superhuman speed and uses it to fight crime, including those with superhuman abilities. The show is a spin-off of Arrow, set in the same fictional universe.
Mr. Robot, created by Sam Esmail, is a thrilling American drama series that revolves around technology and cyber-vigilance, despite its title not suggesting any robots or androids. The show follows the journey of a cybersecurity engineer who uses hacking to interact with people, ultimately becoming a cyber-vigilante. It centers on hacktivism and the story of Elliot Alderson, played by Rami Malek, as he transforms from a cybersecurity expert to a cyber-vigilante. This show is a must-watch for anyone interested in computer hacking and is considered one of the best in this genre.
The Society is a Hindi-dubbed web series that is full of intrigue. A group of teenagers returns home from a trip to find that all the residents of their town have disappeared, leaving them stranded with limited resources and no means of communicating with the outside world due to the vast forest that surrounds the town. The group is forced to learn how to survive and build their community.
The Vampire Diaries, a popular series that centers around vampires, follows the story of Elena Gilbert, a 162-year-old vampire who falls in love with Stefan Salvatore, another 162-year-old vampire. Their relationship becomes more complicated when Stefan's older brother reappears in their lives.
The Purge, an American television series based on the film franchise of the same name, is an anthology that debuted in 2018. The series is set in a dystopian America and chronicles the annual Purge, a 12-hour period during which all crimes are permissible. Although the show was cancelled after two seasons, it provides insight into human behavior when given temporary license to commit crimes. Both seasons of this Hindi-dubbed web series are available on Amazon Prime.
Vikings, a historical drama series created by Michael Hirst, follows the adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok, a Norse farmer with a thirst for exploration and conquest who rises to become the King of the Northmen. The show focuses on his goals and drive to gain control as he leads his warriors and family to success. If you enjoy historical dramas and ancient wars, this is a must-watch series that is now available in Hindi.
Lucifer, based on the DC Comics character of the same name, is a highly acclaimed Hindi-dubbed web series on Netflix. The urban fantasy series follows Lucifer Morningstar, the Lord of Hell, as he escapes his mundane life in Hell and settles in Los Angeles. He assists the Los Angeles Police Department with a murder case and falls in love with a detective named Chloe Decker while running his nightclub.
Star Trek: Picard, a television series produced by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman, is a must-watch for fans of science fiction and space adventure. Patrick Stewart reprises his role in Star Trek: The Next Generation as an elderly Picard, and the series follows his life. Season 1 received favorable reviews, and the show was renewed for two additional seasons, which are currently in production. The first season is available on Amazon Prime.