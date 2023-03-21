10+ Best Hindi Dubbed Web Series on Netflix

Dubbing is an essential aspect of the film industry, as it allows audiences around the world to enjoy movies and TV shows in their native language. The importance of dubbing while watching a movie in a different language cannot be overstated. It allows viewers who are not familiar with the original language to understand the story and dialogue of the movie or TV show. This is especially important for non-English speaking audiences, who may not be able to follow the plot or understand the characters' motivations without a translated version. Watching a movie or TV show in your native language can help immerse you in the culture of the story. It also allows you to experience the nuances of the language and understand cultural references that might be lost in translation. Dubbing also makes movies and TV shows accessible to people who may be deaf or hard of hearing. By replacing the original language with a translated version, subtitles can be added, making the movie or TV show more accessible to a wider audience. Dubbing is essential for the global marketing of movies and TV shows. By making a film or show available in different languages, it can be marketed to a broader audience, increasing its commercial success. In summary, dubbing plays an important role in the entertainment industry, making movies and TV shows accessible to people around the world, allowing them to experience different cultures and languages, and increasing the commercial success of films and TV shows.
IMDb Rating: 8.9/10
Directed By: Jakob Verbruggen et al.
Release Date: January 21, 2018(S1) – August 9, 2020(S2)
Seasons: 2
Star Cast: Daniel Bruhl as Laszlo Kreizler, Luke Evans as John Schuyler Moore, Robert Ray Wisdom as Cyrus Montrose.
Get ready for a thrilling ride with "The Alienist", a hit web series now streaming on Netflix and dubbed in Hindi. The title itself hints at the expertise of the central characters who delve into the intricacies of the human mind. Audiences have been captivated by the suspenseful plot twists, focusing on the brilliant criminal psychologist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler and John Moore, a newspaper illustrator. Together with the tenacious Miss Sara Howard, these two psychologists navigate the gritty underworld of New York City in the late 19th century, confronting dangerous gangsters and elusive serial killers. Join them on their quest for justice, and unravel the mysteries that lurk within the depths of the human psyche.
IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
Directed By: Rebby Harline
Release Date: October 13, 2017(S1), August 16, 2019(S2)
Seasons: 2
Star Cast: Jonathan Groff as holden ford and Holt McCallany as Bill Tench.
This riveting series is a fusion of crime, thriller, and drama, following the tireless efforts of FBI agents as they unravel complex cases and apprehend dangerous criminals. The two dynamic protagonists delve deep into the minds of serial killers, striving to comprehend their twisted psychology. With gripping suspense, the show chronicles the emergence of criminal profiling, exploring how it originated and evolved during the 1970s, and how investigations have become more expedient in modern times. Both seasons revolve around criminal psychology and feature an exceptional cast of stars.
IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
Directed By: George Kay and Jim Field Smith
Release Date: 20 September 2019 (S1),16 September 2020(S2).
Seasons: 2
Star cast: Katherine Kelly – Detective Chief Inspector Natalie Hobbs, Lee Ingleby – Detective Inspector Tony Myerscough, Mark Stanley – Detective Constable Hugo Duffy.
The show is reminiscent of the classic dynamic between Tom and Jerry, but in a realistic setting. It's a crime thriller with a strong detective fiction element, and the most gripping moments happen during police interviews. These conversations between the detective and the suspects reveal all the thrilling strategies and mastermind plans that drive the plot forward. David Tennant's character, a doctor, is the accused person who holds all the secrets but keeps them hidden from the police until the very end, creating an air of suspense throughout the series.
IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
Directed By: Laeta Kalogridis
Release Date: February 2, 2018(S1), February 27, 2020(S2)
Seasons: 2
Star cast: Joel Kinnaman, Anthony Mackie, and Ray Chase
Based on Richard K. Morgan's novel of the same name, the web series explores a futuristic world of advanced technology, digital evolution, and cyberpunk themes. The central character is a prisoner who has been convicted of murder. The series revolves around the concept of preserving the memories of deceased individuals by transferring their mind data to a live body. One of the most suspenseful scenes in the series is when the prisoner is sent back to the moment when he committed the murder, and he must solve the case to gain his freedom.
IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
Directed By: Brian Taylor
Release Date: December 6, 2017(S1), May 29, 2019(S2)
Seasons: 2
Star cast: Christopher Meloni as Nick Sax, Ritchie Coster as Francisco Mr. Blue, and Lili Mirojnick as Meredith Merry McCarthy.
This series is a unique blend of dark humor, combining elements of comedy, drama, crime, and action. The story revolves around three main characters: the bad Santa, the little girl, and the ex-retired cop-turned-painkiller. The bad Santa attempts to befriend the girl but ultimately kidnaps her. However, the killer-turned-savior, despite his ominous-sounding name, ultimately saves the little girl and becomes the hero of the story.
IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
Directed By: the Duffer Brothers
Release Date: July 15, 2016(S1), October 2017(S2), and July 2019 (S3), S4 on two sets May 27, 2022, July 1, 2022, and February 2022(S5).
Seasons: 5
Star cast: Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven / Jane Hopper, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Charles Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler.
This spine-chilling series expertly weaves together horror, fantasy, and supernatural drama, making each season a unique and enthralling experience. The story kicks off with the sudden disappearance of a young boy, leaving his family and investigators scrambling to locate him. Despite their exhaustive search efforts, the boy remains elusive and seemingly nowhere to be found. However, things take a thrilling turn when the family receives clues that lead them to a mysterious and terrifying location. The show boasts an array of terrifying monsters, paranormal activity, and enigmatic places that leave viewers on the edge of their seats, eager for more.
IMDb Rating: 6.6/ 10
Directed By: José Ignacio Valenzuela
Release Date: 24 March 2021(S1), 19 May 2021(S2), May 18, 2022 (S3)
Seasons: 3
Star cast: Manolo Cardona Leo Deluglio, Alejandro Nones as Rodolfo Lazcano, Andrés Baida as young Rodolfo Lazcano, Ximena Lamadrid as Sara Guzman.
The show draws inspiration from the Mexican mystery-thriller tradition, centering around the enigmatic demise of a sister and the tumultuous aftermath left in the wake of her killer. The central mystery that propels the narrative is none other than "Who Killed Sara?"
When Sara perished under questionable circumstances, her rescuer was unjustly accused of her murder and sent to prison. Despite serving a lengthy 18-year sentence, he adamantly maintained his innocence. Following his release, the ex-convict resolved to uncover the true culprit, ultimately proving his detractors and loved ones were mistaken.
IMDb Rating:5.9/10
Directed By: Tom Bidwell
Release Date: 26 March 2021
Seasons: 1
Star cast: Thaddea Graham as Bea, McKell David as Spike, Jojo Macari as Billy, Harrison Oster field as Leopold, Darci Shaw as Jessie.
A tight-knit group of friends resides in bustling London, their lives upended after catching sight of something peculiar and deeply superstitious amidst the backdrop of the city's iconic Victorian streets. Driven by a voracious curiosity, the youngsters launch an investigation into the enigmatic phenomenon, paving the way for a riveting blend of drama and mystery.
Taking a page out of Sherlock Holmes' book, the gang of teenagers applies the iconic detective's cunning strategies and ingenuity to untangle the perplexing web of clues that surround the irregular work. After gathering ample evidence, the team successfully cracks the case of the supernatural crime, effectively restoring the once-chaotic streets of London to their former glory.
IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
Directed By: Oriol Paulo
Release Date: 30 April 2021.
Seasons: 1
Star Cast: Mario Casas, Alexandra Jiménez, Aura Garrido and José Coronado
Harlan Coben's acclaimed novel, "The Innocent" (El Inocente), captivated readers worldwide, paving the way for a television adaptation that follows in its thrilling footsteps. The series plunges viewers into the heart of Spanish mystery and crime, offering a gripping tale that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.
Mario Casas, imprisoned for nine long years following an accidental killing, returns to his wife, Aura Garrido, ready to embark on a new chapter in his life. Little do the couple know that they're about to be plunged into another harrowing ordeal, as forces beyond their control conspire to put Mario back in harm's way.
IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
Directed By: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar
Release Date: November 15, 2015(S1), February 9, 2019(S2), May 6, 2019(S3)
Seasons: 3
Star cast: Daniel Wu as Sunny, Orla Brady as Lydia, Quinn’s fs, Sarah Bolger as Jade, Quinn’s new wife-to-be, Aramis Knight as M.K, Emily Beecham as Minerva, Oliver Stark as Ryder.
Drawing inspiration from its American television predecessor, this series bursts at the seams with heart-pounding action and high-octane fight sequences. Warriors and martial arts experts dominate the landscape, adding a fierce edge to the proceedings, while thrilling adventures and gripping drama keep audiences hooked from start to finish.
At the center of it all, a young boy and a seasoned warrior unite in their quest to reclaim the land from its malicious oppressors. Sharing a chance encounter on their journey, the duo quickly realizes that their unique supernatural abilities may hold the key to restoring peace to their tumultuous world.
IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
Directed By: Alex Pina
Release Date: 2 May 2017(S1),16 October 2017 (S2),19 July 2019 (S3), volume 1 September 3, 2021, volume 2 December 3, 2021.
Seasons: 3 seasons(5parts)
Star cast: Ursula Corbero as Silene Oliveira, Alvaro Morte as Sergio Marquina, Itziar Ituno as Raquel Murillo ,Pedro Alonso as Andres de Fonollosa , Alba Flores as Agata Jimenez, Miguel Herran as Anibal Cortes
Money Heist, a web series with a fascinating plot, was born out of the adaptation of a Spanish crime drama. The storyline revolves around a professor who recruits a team of eight individuals to carry out an elaborate heist in Spain's royal mint, with the ultimate goal of escaping with a massive fortune. The professor's enigmatic personality adds an extra layer of intrigue to the show, as he employs his exceptional strategic skills and even enlists the help of the police in executing the robbery.
IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
Directed By: Tom Kapinos
Release Date: S1 (25 Jan 2016), S2 (19 Sep 2016), S3 (2 Oct 2017), S4 (8 May 2019), S5 (21 Aug 2020), S6 (10 Sep 2021)
Seasons: 6
Star cast: Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker
Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel “Dan” Espinoza, D. B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Scarlett Estevez as Beatrice, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Kevin Rankin as Detective Malcolm Graham, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez
Each season of the show is filled with unexpected twists and turns. The story centers around an angel named Morning Star who descends from heaven to Earth with the intention of effecting change and addressing various issues. To accomplish this, she opens a popular nightclub in Los Angeles called LUX, where she attempts to uncover people's deepest secrets. One night, she meets a detective at the club and the two become friends, eventually getting involved in drug dealing and murder. The series is a unique blend of mystery, fantasy, comedy, drama, and crime, set against the backdrop of a bustling city.