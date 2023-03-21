10+ Best Hindi Dubbed Web Series on Netflix

1- The Alienist

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Directed By: Jakob Verbruggen et al.

Release Date: January 21, 2018(S1) – August 9, 2020(S2)

Seasons: 2

Star Cast: Daniel Bruhl as Laszlo Kreizler, Luke Evans as John Schuyler Moore, Robert Ray Wisdom as Cyrus Montrose.

Get ready for a thrilling ride with "The Alienist", a hit web series now streaming on Netflix and dubbed in Hindi. The title itself hints at the expertise of the central characters who delve into the intricacies of the human mind. Audiences have been captivated by the suspenseful plot twists, focusing on the brilliant criminal psychologist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler and John Moore, a newspaper illustrator. Together with the tenacious Miss Sara Howard, these two psychologists navigate the gritty underworld of New York City in the late 19th century, confronting dangerous gangsters and elusive serial killers. Join them on their quest for justice, and unravel the mysteries that lurk within the depths of the human psyche.

2- Mindhunter

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Directed By: Rebby Harline

Release Date: October 13, 2017(S1), August 16, 2019(S2)

Seasons: 2

Star Cast: Jonathan Groff as holden ford and Holt McCallany as Bill Tench.

This riveting series is a fusion of crime, thriller, and drama, following the tireless efforts of FBI agents as they unravel complex cases and apprehend dangerous criminals. The two dynamic protagonists delve deep into the minds of serial killers, striving to comprehend their twisted psychology. With gripping suspense, the show chronicles the emergence of criminal profiling, exploring how it originated and evolved during the 1970s, and how investigations have become more expedient in modern times. Both seasons revolve around criminal psychology and feature an exceptional cast of stars.

3- Criminal UK

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Directed By: George Kay and Jim Field Smith

Release Date: 20 September 2019 (S1),16 September 2020(S2).

Seasons: 2

Star cast: Katherine Kelly – Detective Chief Inspector Natalie Hobbs, Lee Ingleby – Detective Inspector Tony Myerscough, Mark Stanley – Detective Constable Hugo Duffy.

The show is reminiscent of the classic dynamic between Tom and Jerry, but in a realistic setting. It's a crime thriller with a strong detective fiction element, and the most gripping moments happen during police interviews. These conversations between the detective and the suspects reveal all the thrilling strategies and mastermind plans that drive the plot forward. David Tennant's character, a doctor, is the accused person who holds all the secrets but keeps them hidden from the police until the very end, creating an air of suspense throughout the series.

4- Altered Carbon

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Directed By: Laeta Kalogridis

Release Date: February 2, 2018(S1), February 27, 2020(S2)

Seasons: 2

Star cast: Joel Kinnaman, Anthony Mackie, and Ray Chase

Based on Richard K. Morgan's novel of the same name, the web series explores a futuristic world of advanced technology, digital evolution, and cyberpunk themes. The central character is a prisoner who has been convicted of murder. The series revolves around the concept of preserving the memories of deceased individuals by transferring their mind data to a live body. One of the most suspenseful scenes in the series is when the prisoner is sent back to the moment when he committed the murder, and he must solve the case to gain his freedom.