For a long time, Bollywood has been the dominant force in the Indian film industry. Although it seems from time to time that its reign is coming to an end, many movies manage to earn above 100 crores. It is true that South Indian films have recently surpassed their flashy Bollywood counterparts in terms of both the quality of their content and their success at the box office.

In fact, according to a 2019 study by EY-FICCI, Hindi films generated Rs 5,200 million in domestic box office revenue, while South Indian films brought in Rs 4,000 million. However, the situation is expected to reverse this year as Shahrukh Khan’s movie Pathaan was released in January, and has already earned revenues of several hundred crores. Here is the list of all the Bollywood movies that have earned above 100 crores.