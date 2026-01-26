Best Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week (January 26 to February 1, 2026)

Malayalam cinema lovers have plenty to stream this week as several recent theatrical hits and critically discussed films make their way to OTT platforms. From Nivin Pauly’s big-budget family entertainer Sarvam Maya to intense thrillers like Kalamkaval and socially relevant dramas such as Sheshippu, this week’s lineup offers something for every viewer.

Best Malayalam OTT releases between January 26 and February 1

Sarvam Maya: Nivin Pauly’s Rs 100 Crore Hit Arrives on OTT

Streaming platforms:JioHotstar

Sarvam Maya, one of the biggest Malayalam successes of recent times, begins streaming online this week. Starring Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu in lead roles, the film emerged as a crowd favourite during the Christmas holiday season.

The family entertainer received praise for its light-hearted storytelling and engaging performances, particularly the comic moments shared by Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese. Riya Shibu’s portrayal of the quirky character “Delulu” also stood out, making Sarvam Maya a film that appeals to viewers across age groups.

Sheshippu: A Hard-Hitting Social Drama on Women’s Safety

Streaming platforms:Sun NXT

Sheshippu is a powerful Malayalam film that tackles the sensitive issue of women’s safety and psychological trauma. The movie stands out for its grounded narrative and unsettling realism.

Meenakshi Jayan delivers a compelling performance as Anju, a woman coping with the emotional aftermath of abuse. With its minimalistic approach and emotional depth, Sheshippu offers a sincere exploration of trauma, isolation, and resilience, making it an important watch for socially conscious viewers.

Kalamkaval: A Dark Malayalam Crime Thriller for Mystery Lovers

Streaming platforms:Sony LIV

For fans of investigative thrillers, Kalamkaval is a strong pick this week. The film revolves around a police probe in Kottayikonam that spirals into a disturbing case involving missing women and brutal murders.

Vinayakan headlines the film, while Mammootty’s performance as Stanley Das, an antagonist inspired by real-life criminal Cyanide Mohan, elevates the narrative. The film’s tense atmosphere and layered storytelling make Kalamkaval a gripping watch for thriller enthusiasts.

Bha Bha Ba: Political Spoof Comedy With Star Cameos

Streaming platforms:ZEE5

Bha Bha Ba explores the chaos that unfolds after the kidnapping of Kerala’s allegedly corrupt chief minister. The film blends political satire with spoof comedy, offering a lighter viewing experience compared to the week’s darker releases.

While the storyline occasionally leans toward illogical turns, the ensemble cast and Mohanlal’s cameo appearance make it entertaining enough for a one-time watch. The movie also features several humorous references to popular Malayalam films and actors, adding to its appeal.

Malayalam Movies Streaming on OTT This Week: Final Take

This week’s Malayalam OTT releases deliver a balanced mix of family entertainment, crime thrillers, social dramas, and political satire. Whether you’re looking for a crowd-pleasing hit like Sarvam Maya or an intense narrative like Kalamkaval, the January 26 to February 1 OTT lineup ensures quality viewing across platforms such as JioHotstar, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Sun NXT.

