Kalamkaval OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mammootty’s Malayalam Crime Thriller Online

After generating significant buzz with its dark themes and Mammootty’s striking performance in a negative role, Kalamkaval is finally gearing up for its much-awaited digital premiere. The Malayalam crime thriller, which intrigued audiences during its theatrical run, is now ready to reach a wider audience through its OTT release. Here’s everything you need to know about the Kalamkaval OTT release date, streaming platform, plot details, cast, and more.
Kalamkaval OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform Details
Kalamkaval is scheduled to premiere on SonyLIV in January 2026. While the streaming platform has not yet announced an exact release date, it has officially confirmed that the film will be available for online viewing next month.
The crime thriller will stream in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, making it accessible to a pan-Indian audience. SonyLIV announced the OTT release with a promotional teaser on social media, highlighting the film’s intense narrative and Mammootty’s chilling transformation.
Kalamkaval Plot: A Dark Investigation into Serial Crimes
According to IMDb, Kalamkaval follows a gripping police investigation in Kottayikonam, Kerala. What begins as a missing person’s case gradually escalates when investigators uncover a disturbing pattern connected to multiple unresolved crimes.
The story deepens as small clues expose a network of secrets, manipulation and psychological violence, while law enforcement officials face strategic roadblocks at every step. The film carefully blends procedural realism with psychological tension, keeping viewers engaged until its final act.
Kalamkaval Storyline Explained
The narrative centres on Sub-Inspector Jayakrishnan, played by Vinayakan, who investigates the disappearance of women in rural Thiruvananthapuram. A common link emerges — all the missing women were last seen with the same mysterious man.
That man is revealed to be Stanley Das, portrayed by Mammootty. A manipulative womaniser, Stanley assumes multiple identities, charms vulnerable women and lures them with false promises. As the investigation progresses, shocking revelations, twists and a layered climax elevate the film into a chilling psychological crime drama.
Kalamkaval Cast and Crew
Kalamkaval features a powerful ensemble led by two acclaimed performers:
Mammootty as Stanley Das
Vinayakan as Sub-Inspector Jayakrishnan
Supporting roles are played by:
Rajisha Vijayan
Gayatri Arun
Gibin Gopinath
Shruti Ramachandran
Azees Nedumangad
Biju Pappan
Malavika Menon
The film is directed by Jithin K. Jose, marking his directorial debut. The screenplay is co-written by Jithin K. Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar, combining investigative realism with psychological depth.
Is Kalamkaval Based on a True Story?
Since its theatrical release, Kalamkaval has sparked discussions about its real-life inspiration. While the makers have not officially confirmed it, reports suggest that the film draws loose inspiration from the notorious serial killer Cyanide Mohan, who targeted women by posing as a prospective groom.
Cyanide Mohan was arrested in 2009 after confessing to the murder of multiple women. His crimes, which involved deceit, poisoning and theft, bear thematic similarities to the antagonist’s methods in Kalamkaval, adding a disturbing layer of realism to the film.
Kalamkaval IMDb Rating and Audience Response
Kalamkaval received a positive response from audiences for its bold storytelling and Mammootty’s unconventional role. The film currently holds a 7.6 rating on IMDb, reflecting strong viewer appreciation for its performances, direction and suspense-driven narrative.
Why Kalamkaval Is a Must-Watch on OTT
With its layered storytelling, unsettling realism and Mammootty’s haunting portrayal of an antagonist, Kalamkaval stands out as one of the most compelling Malayalam crime thrillers of recent times. The OTT release on SonyLIV gives viewers another chance to experience the film’s tense atmosphere and unpredictable twists from the comfort of home.
If you enjoy investigative dramas, serial killer narratives and psychologically intense cinema, Kalamkaval deserves a spot on your watchlist this January 2026.
Also Read:
Akhanda 2 OTT Release Date, Cast, Plot and Where to Watch Online
Akhanda 2 Release Postponed: Here’s Why Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Was Pulled From Theatres
Akhanda 2 OTT Deal Explained: Balakrishna’s Sequel Signs a First-of-Its-Kind Contract with Netflix