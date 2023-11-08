Best Realistic movies of all times according to IMDB

Realistic movies of all times: Cinema has the incredible power to transport us to different worlds, evoke deep emotions, and shed light on the human condition. Some of the most memorable films in history are those that masterfully capture the essence of reality, immersing viewers in stories that feel remarkably genuine. In this exploration of the "Best Realistic Movies of All Time," we journey through the annals of cinematic history to uncover the remarkable works that have transcended the boundaries of the screen, delivering authentic narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide. From compelling biographies to thought-provoking dramas, these films have not only withstood the test of time but have also left an indelible mark on the art of storytelling, reminding us that truth, even when portrayed on the silver screen, can be the most powerful form of entertainment.

"Gandhi" (1982)

"Gandhi" is a monumental cinematic biography, awarded a PG rating and clocking in at 191 minutes. This film masterfully blends the genres of biography, drama, and history, earning a solid IMDb rating of 8 and an impressive Metascore of 79. Directed by the acclaimed Richard Attenborough, the movie offers a compelling portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi, a lawyer who rose to iconic status as the leader of India's nonviolent struggle for independence from British colonial rule. The stellar cast includes Ben Kingsley, John Gielgud, Rohini Hattangadi, and Roshan Seth, contributing to its remarkable impact. With 237,967 votes and a substantial box office gross of $52.77 million, "Gandhi" is a cinematic gem that can be enjoyed on JioCinema.

"The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2008)

"The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" is a captivating cinematic journey that carries a PG-13 rating and runs for 166 minutes. This enchanting tale seamlessly blends the genres of drama, fantasy, and romance, earning an IMDb rating of 7.8 and a Metascore of 70. The film, directed by the talented David Fincher, weaves a mesmerizing narrative around Benjamin Button, a man whose life unfolds in reverse, resulting in profound and unusual consequences. The star-studded cast featuring Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, and Julia Ormond adds depth to this unique story. With an impressive 680,973 votes and a box office gross of $127.51 million, "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" is available for streaming on Prime Video and can also be rented for INR119.00.

"The Shawshank Redemption" (1994)

"The Shawshank Redemption" is a cinematic masterpiece that bears an R rating and spans 142 minutes. It falls under the genre of drama and boasts a remarkable IMDb rating of 9.3 and a Metascore of 82. This powerful and moving film directed by Frank Darabont follows the lives of two inmates who form a profound friendship while seeking solace and, ultimately, redemption through acts of kindness within the confines of Shawshank Prison. The stellar cast, including Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, and William Sadler, delivers exceptional performances. With an astonishing 2,815,718 votes and a box office gross of $28.34 million, "The Shawshank Redemption" has solidified its place in cinematic history.

"Argo" (2012)

"Argo" is a gripping tale that carries an R rating and runs for 120 minutes. It skillfully blends the genres of biography, drama, and thriller, earning an IMDb rating of 7.7 and a Metascore of 86. The film, directed by Ben Affleck, is set against the backdrop of the U.S. hostage crisis in Iran in 1979. It unfolds a daring CIA operation led by a covert agent, posing as a Hollywood producer scouting locations for a science fiction film, in an audacious attempt to rescue six Americans. The cast, featuring Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, John Goodman, and Alan Arkin, delivers stellar performances. With 631,260 votes and a box office gross of $136.03 million, "Argo" is a must-watch thriller.

"Frost/Nixon" (2008)

"Frost/Nixon" is a riveting cinematic experience, boasting an R rating and running for 122 minutes. This film seamlessly combines the genres of biography, drama, and history, earning an IMDb rating of 7.7 and a Metascore of 80. Directed by Ron Howard, it offers a dramatic retelling of the post-Watergate interviews between British talk-show host David Frost and former U.S. President Richard Nixon. The talented cast, including Frank Langella, Michael Sheen, Kevin Bacon, and Sam Rockwell, brings this historical confrontation to life. With 111,280 votes and a box office gross of $18.59 million, "Frost/Nixon" provides a compelling and thought-provoking narrative.

"The Pursuit of Happyness" (2006)

"The Pursuit of Happyness" is a heartwarming cinematic journey with a PG-13 rating and a duration of 117 minutes. Falling under the genres of biography and drama, the film holds an IMDb rating of 8 and a Metascore of 64. Directed by Gabriele Muccino, the story follows a struggling salesman who takes custody of his son while embarking on a life-changing professional career pursuit. The cast, featuring Will Smith, Thandiwe Newton, Jaden Smith, and Brian Howe, delivers remarkable performances. With 545,745 votes and a box office gross of $163.57 million, "The Pursuit of Happyness" is available for streaming on Netflix with a subscription.