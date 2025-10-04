Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas OTT Release Date, Cast, Story & Streaming Details

Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar are back in a gripping crime thriller with Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas. After the success of Asur (2020), Arshad returns to the digital space, this time teaming up with Jitendra Kumar, who gained fame with Kota Factory and Panchayat. The film is set to premiere directly on OTT, promising a dark and intense storyline for fans of psychological thrillers.
Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas OTT Release Date and Platform
The film will premiere on ZEE5 on October 17, 2025. Fans can watch the movie from the comfort of their homes, streaming it in multiple languages.
OTT Platforms: ZEE5
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Crime Thriller, Psychological Drama
Cast and Crew
Arshad Warsi as Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat
Jitendra Kumar as Sameer
Tara-Alisha Berry, Ayesha Kaduskar, Hemant Saini in supporting roles
Director: Akshay Shere
Producers: Jio Studios, Baweja Studios, Dog ‘n’ Bone Pictures
The film brings together seasoned actors and an accomplished creative team, ensuring a blend of suspense, psychological depth, and moral dilemmas.
Plot and Storyline
Set in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas revolves around Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, played by Arshad Warsi. Tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearance of girls, Bhagwat has only fifteen days to solve the case.
Jitendra Kumar’s character, Sameer, is portrayed with a grey-shaded personality, far from his beloved Jeetu Bhaiya role, adding layers of intrigue. While Sameer initially appears as a hopeless romantic, he becomes a suspect in the abduction case, creating a tense psychological battle between the two lead characters.
The film promises fast-paced sequences, dark tones, and suspenseful storytelling, giving off strong Asur vibes. The narrative delves into morality, crime, and redemption, making it more than a standard missing-person investigation.
Trailer and Anticipation
The official trailer, recently released by ZEE5, showcases atense showdown between Bhagwat and Sameer, highlighting intense drama, crime investigation, and psychological conflict. Fans are eagerly anticipating the film, which blends crime thriller elements with deep moral and psychological undertones, making it a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts.
With Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar leading the charge, Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas is poised to be a standout entry in Indian crime thrillers. The direct-to-OTT release on ZEE5 on October 17, 2025, ensures viewers nationwide can experience the suspense, intrigue, and psychological drama right at home.
Also Read:
Rambo OTT Release Date: Arulnithi’s Sports Drama to Premiere on SunNXT