Rambo OTT Release Date: Arulnithi’s Sports Drama to Premiere on SunNXT

Arulnithi’s upcoming Tamil sports drama Rambo, directed by Muthaiya, will skip theatres and head straight to OTT. The film premieres on October 10, 2025, exclusively on SunNXT and via OTTplay Premium.

Abhilasha Pathak
Rambo OTT release date

Arulnithi, who was last seen in Demonte Colony 2, is returning to the screen with Rambo, a Tamil sports drama directed by filmmaker Muthaiya. Unlike most big releases, Rambo will skip theatres entirely and opt for a direct-to-digital release.

Details of Rambo OTT Release Date

  • Title: Rambo

  • OTT Release Date: October 10, 2025

  • OTT Platform:SunNXT 

  • Cast: Arulnithi, Tanya Ravichandran, VTV Ganesh, Abhirami

  • Director: Muthaiya

  • Genre: Sports Drama (Boxing)

Rambo OTT Release Date and Platform

The makers have confirmed that Rambo will premiere on October 10, 2025, exclusively on SunNXT, and will also be available via OTTplay Premium. Subscribers of the service will be able to stream the film from the same date. Ahead of the release, the official trailer of Rambo is scheduled to drop on October 4 at 6 PM, giving audiences a closer look at what to expect from the film.

Plot and Genre

As suggested by its first-look poster, Rambo is a boxing-based sports drama. The film will showcase Arulnithi in a rugged avatar, set against the backdrop of an intense boxing ring. With director Muthaiya, known for his rooted storytelling, handling the script and direction, the film is expected to be a mix of action, emotions, and inspiration.

Cast and Crew

Rambo stars Arulnithi in the lead role, alongside Tanya Ravichandran as the female lead. The supporting cast includes VTV Ganesh, Abhirami, and others. The technical team brings strong backing with Ghibran composing the music and RD Rajasekar handling cinematography. This film also marks the first collaboration between director Muthaiya and Arulnithi.

Arulnithi’s Recent Works

Arulnithi was last seen in Demonte Colony 2 (2024), a horror thriller that is currently streaming on ZEE5. He will also return in Demonte Colony 3, which is already in production and promises to expand the horror franchise further.

With a powerful lineup of cast and crew and a gripping sports theme, Rambo is shaping up to be one of the most-awaited Tamil direct OTT releases of 2025. Fans can stream the film on SunNXT from October 10, 2025.

