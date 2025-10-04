Rambo OTT Release Date: Arulnithi’s Sports Drama to Premiere on SunNXT

Arulnithi, who was last seen in Demonte Colony 2, is returning to the screen with Rambo, a Tamil sports drama directed by filmmaker Muthaiya. Unlike most big releases, Rambo will skip theatres entirely and opt for a direct-to-digital release.
Details of Rambo OTT Release Date
Title: Rambo
OTT Release Date: October 10, 2025
OTT Platform:SunNXT
Cast: Arulnithi, Tanya Ravichandran, VTV Ganesh, Abhirami
Director: Muthaiya
Genre: Sports Drama (Boxing)
Rambo OTT Release Date and Platform
The makers have confirmed that Rambo will premiere on October 10, 2025, exclusively on SunNXT, and will also be available via OTTplay Premium. Subscribers of the service will be able to stream the film from the same date. Ahead of the release, the official trailer of Rambo is scheduled to drop on October 4 at 6 PM, giving audiences a closer look at what to expect from the film.
Plot and Genre
As suggested by its first-look poster, Rambo is a boxing-based sports drama. The film will showcase Arulnithi in a rugged avatar, set against the backdrop of an intense boxing ring. With director Muthaiya, known for his rooted storytelling, handling the script and direction, the film is expected to be a mix of action, emotions, and inspiration.
The gloves are on, the fight is real!— SUN NXT (@sunnxt) October 3, 2025
Arulnithi arrives in a never-before-seen avatar with RAMBO.
Premieres Oct 10 | Only on SunNXT
The trailer punch lands tomorrow!
Don’t miss the knockout!#RamboOnSunNXT#SunNXTExclusive#TamilMoviePremiere#FightForTruth#Arulnithi… pic.twitter.com/eClhSxMgIA
Cast and Crew
Rambo stars Arulnithi in the lead role, alongside Tanya Ravichandran as the female lead. The supporting cast includes VTV Ganesh, Abhirami, and others. The technical team brings strong backing with Ghibran composing the music and RD Rajasekar handling cinematography. This film also marks the first collaboration between director Muthaiya and Arulnithi.
Arulnithi’s Recent Works
Arulnithi was last seen in Demonte Colony 2 (2024), a horror thriller that is currently streaming on ZEE5. He will also return in Demonte Colony 3, which is already in production and promises to expand the horror franchise further.
With a powerful lineup of cast and crew and a gripping sports theme, Rambo is shaping up to be one of the most-awaited Tamil direct OTT releases of 2025. Fans can stream the film on SunNXT from October 10, 2025.
Also Read:
Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tiger Shroff’s Action Thriller