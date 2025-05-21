‘Bhaimon Da’: A Tribute to Assamese Cinema Icon Munin Barua Hits Theatres

Assamese cinema witnessed a momentous occasion with the release of Bhaimon Da, the first-ever commercial biopic dedicated to legendary filmmaker Munin Barua. The film hit theatres on February 7, 2025, paying homage to a creative force who transformed the landscape of regional cinema in Assam.

Advertisment

About the Film

Titled after the affectionate moniker of Munin Barua — Bhaimon Da — the movie delves deep into the life and legacy of one of Assam’s most influential cinematic voices. Directed by Sasanka Samir, this biographical drama not only traces Barua’s professional journey but also explores the personal trials and triumphs that shaped him into a pioneer of Assamese storytelling.

Cast and Performances

The film features a powerful ensemble of Assamese talent, each bringing a piece of Munin Barua’s world to life:

Pakija Begam

Kaushik Bharadwaj

Yasashree Bhuyan

Sanjeev Buragohain

Dr. Hemen Barman

Additional cast includes:

Bondip Sarma

Nirupam Saikia

Nilim Dutta

Arghadeep Baruah

Together, the cast delivers moving performances, recreating the golden era of Assamese cinema while portraying the emotional and professional journey of the iconic director.

A Cinematic Tribute Like No Other

Munin Barua, known fondly as Bhaimon Da, was not just a filmmaker — he was a storyteller whose vision uplifted Assamese cinema into the commercial mainstream without losing cultural authenticity. Through Bhaimon Da, director Sasanka Samir attempts to recreate the essence of a man who gave the industry films like Hiya Diya Niya and Dinabandhu, setting new standards in both narrative and cinematic quality.

This biopic serves not only as a celebration of his art but also as a lesson in perseverance, creativity, and love for one's culture. It captures the highs and lows of a filmmaker’s life, presenting his struggles, his dreams, and the lasting legacy he left behind.

Cultural Significance

Bhaimon Da is more than a film — it’s a cultural document. It immortalizes a visionary at a time when Assamese cinema is gaining renewed attention on national platforms. By highlighting Munin Barua’s contributions, the film aims to inspire a new generation of filmmakers and artists to embrace regional storytelling with pride and ambition.

Release and Reception

Released on February 7, 2025, Bhaimon Da has been warmly received by audiences and critics alike. With its emotional depth, faithful representation of real-life events, and respectful storytelling, the film stands as a milestone in Assamese biographical cinema.

Bhaimon Da is not just a film; it’s an emotional journey through the life of a cinematic legend. With its heartfelt performances and thoughtful direction, it stands tall as a deserving tribute to Munin Barua’s unparalleled contribution to Assamese and Indian cinema.

Also Read:

Champions on OTT: Where to Watch the Film That Inspired Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par