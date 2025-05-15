Champions on OTT: Where to Watch the Film That Inspired Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan's much-anticipated comeback film Sitaare Zameen Par is already sparking heated discussions online. While the film is being touted as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, many fans have noticed striking similarities between its trailer and the 2023 Hollywood film Champions, starring Woody Harrelson. As the debate intensifies, many are curious to know where they can watch Champions and its original inspiration.

Champions on OTT (2023): Where to Stream

Directed by Bobby Farrelly, Champions is the English remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones. The movie stars Woody Harrelson as Marcus, a hot-headed minor league basketball coach who is sentenced to community service after a DUI charge. His punishment? Coaching a team of players with intellectual disabilities — a journey that transforms both his life and theirs.

Indian audiences can stream Champions on JioHotstar.

The Plot of Champions

Champions presents a blend of humor and heartfelt emotion. Woody Harrelson’s character initially struggles with the challenge of coaching his new team, but over time, he begins to understand their capabilities and forms a bond with them. The movie also stars Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson, and Cheech Marin.

Although the film received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office—earning only $19.2 million globally—it garnered attention for its sincere attempt to portray neurodiverse characters in a mainstream sports drama.

The Spanish Original: Champions

Before Champions, there was Campeones, the 2018 Spanish film directed by Javier Fesser. The film was a critical success and even represented Spain at the Oscars. It stars Javier Gutiérrez as a disgraced coach who finds redemption while training a group of intellectually disabled athletes.

The Controversy: Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer Sparks Comparisons

On May 13, 2025, the trailer for Sitaare Zameen Par was released and quickly became the subject of controversy. Social media users pointed out that Aamir Khan’s character — a basketball coach tasked with training a team of intellectually disabled players — bears an uncanny resemblance to Woody Harrelson’s role in Champions.

Several netizens accused the film of being a “frame-by-frame remake” of Champions, which itself was a remake of Campeones. The YouTube trailer for Champions has since been flooded with comments from Indian viewers eager to draw comparisons. Comments like “Came here after watching Sitaare Zameen Par trailer” and “Is this the original version of Aamir’s new film?” reflect the sentiment among Indian audiences.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, is being positioned as a spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par. While the latter focused on a dyslexic child’s journey, the new film turns the spotlight on a basketball coach and his intellectually disabled team.

The film marks Aamir Khan's return to the big screen after a nearly three-year hiatus. It also stars Genelia D’Souza and introduces ten debut actors. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, and the movie is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Sitaare Zameen Par is slated to release in theatres on June 20, 2025.

Whether you're a fan of feel-good sports dramas or simply curious about the origins of Sitaare Zameen Par, watching Champions on JioHotstar offers a glimpse into the source material that inspired the Bollywood adaptation. With conversations around originality and creative borrowing gaining momentum, both Champions and Campeones are finding renewed relevance among global audiences. As Sitaare Zameen Par approaches its release, all eyes will be on how the Indian remake differentiates itself—or doesn't—from its predecessors.

