Bharat Parv Celebration Takes Centerstage at Cannes Film Festival

Posters for the 55th edition of IFFI and the save the date poster of the inaugural edition of World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) the Global Entertainment and Media Summit, planned on the sidelines of the 55th IFFI at Goa, were unveiled by Shri. Jaju at the event along with filmmakers Ashok Amritraj, Richie Mehta, singer Shaan, actor Rajpal Yadav, film veteran Bobby Bedi, among others.

Chef Varun Totlani was flown in especially to curate the menu for Bharat Parv that radiated the warmth intrinsic to Indian hospitality.