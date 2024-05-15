Celebrate International Day of Families With Heart-Warming Tales About Timeless Bonds

Jaana Tha Roshanpura

This Samta Sagar creation is a poignant exploration of the meaning of extended family. It narrates how a grieving father and his son-in-law are brought together by the shared loss of a remarkable woman, Panja. Even though Panja was the daughter of the former and the wife of the latter, the two men can't see eye to eye and constantly quarrel. However, they are forced to endure each other to honour Panja's dying wish, who wanted them to stay together for a year. Slowly, as time passes, they begin to see each other with more compassion, empathy and respect and become a family in the real sense. Directed for stage by Samta Sagar and filmed by Sanjay Jha, the Zee Theatre teleplay stars Virendra Saxena, Ravi Mahashabde and Samta herself. You can watch it on Zee5.