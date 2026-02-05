Subscribe

0

Entertainment

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja’s Telugu Romantic Drama

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, starring Ravi Teja, is set to make its OTT debut after a modest theatrical run during Sankranthi 2026.Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the Telugu romantic family drama features Ravi Teja in a restrained, family-oriented role.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
bhartha ott

bhartha ott

After an underwhelming theatrical run, Ravi Teja’s Sankranthi 2026 release Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is gearing up for its digital premiere. The Telugu romantic family drama, directed by Kishore Tirumala, received mixed responses in cinemas but found appreciation for its music and Ravi Teja’s departure from his usual mass-action image. Here’s everything you need to know about the film’s OTT release date, platform, plot, cast, and more.

Advertisment

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date and Platform

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is expected to begin streaming on ZEE5 from February 13, 2026. While the date is said to be nearly finalised, an official confirmation from the makers or the streaming platform is still awaited.

  • Theatrical release date: January 13, 2026

  • OTT platform: ZEE5

  • Expected OTT release date: February 13, 2026

  • Language: Telugu (no dubbed versions announced)

The film is likely to be released only in its original Telugu version, as it was not positioned as a pan-India project.

About the Film’s Theatrical Performance

Released during the competitive Sankranthi window, the film struggled at the box office due to strong competition from titles like The Raja Saab, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Anaganaga Oka Raju, and Nari Nari Naduma Murari. Despite the festive release, it ended its theatrical run as a below-average performer.

However, audiences appreciated its light-hearted moments, emotional intent, and Mickey J. Meyer’s soulful music, which stood out as one of the film’s strengths.

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Plot Overview

According to the film’s storyline,Ram Sathyanarayana, played by Ravi Teja, is a businessman who runs a liquor brand and lives a seemingly stable family life. When his business ambitions take him abroad, he meets Manasa, leading to emotional and moral complications.

The narrative explores:

  • Conflicted relationships

  • Marital misunderstandings

  • The consequences of personal choices on family life

The story focuses on Ram’s attempts to manage relationships between two women while protecting his family, making it a character-driven family drama rather than a conventional romantic entertainer.

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Cast and Crew

Main Cast

  • Ravi Teja as Ram Sathyanarayana

  • Dimple Hayathi

  • Ashika Ranganath

Supporting Cast

  • Sunil

  • Vennela Kishore

  • Satya

  • Tarak Ponnappa

  • Muralidhar Goud

  • Edin Rose

  • Subhalekha Sudhakar

  • Sonia Singh

Technical Team

  • Director & Writer: Kishore Tirumala

  • Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri (SLV Cinemas)

  • Music Composer: Bheems Ceciroleo

  • Cinematography: Prasad Murella

  • Editor: A. Sreekar Prasad

Audience Reception and IMDb Rating

The film receivedmixed reviews from critics and viewers alike. While Ravi Teja’s restrained performance and portions of the first half were appreciated, the emotional depth and climax did not resonate with a section of the audience.

  • IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Will the Film Perform Better on OTT?

With its arrival on ZEE5, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi may find a wider audience among viewers who enjoy family-oriented Telugu romantic dramas. Films that underperform theatrically often gain renewed interest on OTT, and this one could benefit from home viewing and word-of-mouth appreciation.

If you’re a fan of Ravi Teja in a softer, family-centric role, this film is worth adding to your watchlist when it drops digitally.

Also Read:

Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Movies and Series in 2026: Complete List from Gandhi Talks to Jailer 2

Shambhala OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aadi Saikumar’s Mystic Thriller Online

OTT Release Date Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi