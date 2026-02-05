Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja’s Telugu Romantic Drama

After an underwhelming theatrical run, Ravi Teja’s Sankranthi 2026 release Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is gearing up for its digital premiere. The Telugu romantic family drama, directed by Kishore Tirumala, received mixed responses in cinemas but found appreciation for its music and Ravi Teja’s departure from his usual mass-action image. Here’s everything you need to know about the film’s OTT release date, platform, plot, cast, and more.
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date and Platform
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is expected to begin streaming on ZEE5 from February 13, 2026. While the date is said to be nearly finalised, an official confirmation from the makers or the streaming platform is still awaited.
Theatrical release date: January 13, 2026
OTT platform: ZEE5
Expected OTT release date: February 13, 2026
Language: Telugu (no dubbed versions announced)
The film is likely to be released only in its original Telugu version, as it was not positioned as a pan-India project.
About the Film’s Theatrical Performance
Released during the competitive Sankranthi window, the film struggled at the box office due to strong competition from titles like The Raja Saab, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Anaganaga Oka Raju, and Nari Nari Naduma Murari. Despite the festive release, it ended its theatrical run as a below-average performer.
However, audiences appreciated its light-hearted moments, emotional intent, and Mickey J. Meyer’s soulful music, which stood out as one of the film’s strengths.
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Plot Overview
According to the film’s storyline,Ram Sathyanarayana, played by Ravi Teja, is a businessman who runs a liquor brand and lives a seemingly stable family life. When his business ambitions take him abroad, he meets Manasa, leading to emotional and moral complications.
The narrative explores:
Conflicted relationships
Marital misunderstandings
The consequences of personal choices on family life
The story focuses on Ram’s attempts to manage relationships between two women while protecting his family, making it a character-driven family drama rather than a conventional romantic entertainer.
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Cast and Crew
Main Cast
Ravi Teja as Ram Sathyanarayana
Dimple Hayathi
Ashika Ranganath
Supporting Cast
Sunil
Vennela Kishore
Satya
Tarak Ponnappa
Muralidhar Goud
Edin Rose
Subhalekha Sudhakar
Sonia Singh
Technical Team
Director & Writer: Kishore Tirumala
Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri (SLV Cinemas)
Music Composer: Bheems Ceciroleo
Cinematography: Prasad Murella
Editor: A. Sreekar Prasad
Audience Reception and IMDb Rating
The film receivedmixed reviews from critics and viewers alike. While Ravi Teja’s restrained performance and portions of the first half were appreciated, the emotional depth and climax did not resonate with a section of the audience.
IMDb rating: 7.8/10
Will the Film Perform Better on OTT?
With its arrival on ZEE5, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi may find a wider audience among viewers who enjoy family-oriented Telugu romantic dramas. Films that underperform theatrically often gain renewed interest on OTT, and this one could benefit from home viewing and word-of-mouth appreciation.
If you’re a fan of Ravi Teja in a softer, family-centric role, this film is worth adding to your watchlist when it drops digitally.
Also Read:
Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Movies and Series in 2026: Complete List from Gandhi Talks to Jailer 2
Shambhala OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aadi Saikumar’s Mystic Thriller Online