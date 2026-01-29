Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Movies and Series in 2026: Complete List from Gandhi Talks to Jailer 2

Actor Vijay Sethupathi continues to redefine versatility in Indian cinema, seamlessly moving between lead roles, powerful supporting characters, and digital projects across languages. Fresh off concluding his anchoring duties on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, the actor is gearing up for an eventful 2026 with films and web series spanning Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and multi-language platforms.

Vijay Sethupathi’s confirmed upcoming releases in 2026

Gandhi Talks – Vijay Sethupathi’s Silent Film Releasing January 30, 2026

Release date: January 30, 2026

Gandhi Talks is a unique silent film directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, featuring Vijay Sethupathi alongside Arvind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav. The film follows a sophisticated businessman whose life changes dramatically after he loses his family to a tragic incident.

His attempt to take control of his fate is complicated by unexpected encounters involving a pickpocket and an unemployed lover. With minimal dialogue and heavy reliance on visual storytelling, Gandhi Talks marks one of the most experimental projects in Vijay Sethupathi’s career.

Arasan – Vetrimaaran’s Gangster Drama Set in the World of Vada Chennai

Release date: To be announced

Directed by Vetrimaaran, Arasan is an upcoming Tamil gangster action drama featuring Silambarasan in the lead role, with Vijay Sethupathi playing a key character. The film is reportedly set within the same universe as Vada Chennai, though the director has not officially confirmed how the two narratives connect.

With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Arasan is among the most eagerly awaited Tamil films currently in production.

Train – Mysskin’s Long-Pending Tamil Mystery Drama

Release date: To be announced

Train is a Tamil mystery drama that has been in development for over two years. Directed by Mysskin, who has also written the story and composed the music, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.

The ensemble cast includes Nasser, Shruti Haasan, Narain, KS Ravikumar, Sampath Raj, Kalaiyarasan, Ira Dayanand, Preethy Karan and others. While the makers are yet to announce an official release date, Train is expected to be a layered narrative driven by intrigue and psychological depth.

Slumdog – 33 Temple Road – Vijay Sethupathi’s Collaboration with Puri Jagannadh

Release year: 2026

Vijay Sethupathi will join forces with Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh for Slumdog – 33 Temple Road, a multi-language action film planned for a 2026 release. The film reportedly revolves around themes of power, money and survival.

The cast also includes Tabu, Samyuktha Menon and other prominent actors. With its cross-industry collaboration and commercial scale, the film is expected to reach audiences across multiple regions.

Kaattaan – Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Tamil Web Series on JioHotstar

Streaming in: 2026

Kaattaan is an upcoming Tamil web series starring and produced by Vijay Sethupathi. The series marks his collaboration with Kadaisi Vivasayi director Manikandan and is described as a rural action drama.

According to the makers, the story traces the journey of a man who transforms into a “legend, monster and miracle.” The series is set to premiere on JioHotstar and will also be available via OTTplay Premium.

Jailer 2 – Vijay Sethupathi’s Cameo in Rajinikanth’s Sequel

Release year: To be announced

Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is the sequel to the blockbuster Jailer and features Rajinikanth in the lead role. Vijay Sethupathi is set to make a special appearance in the film, marking his second collaboration with Rajinikanth after Petta.

The sequel is expected to feature multiple cameo appearances and expand the universe introduced in the first instalment.

What Makes Vijay Sethupathi’s 2026 Lineup Special

With projects ranging from experimental cinema and gritty gangster dramas to high-profile sequels and digital series, Vijay Sethupathi’s 2026 slate highlights his continued commitment to diverse storytelling. Whether on the big screen or streaming platforms, the actor remains one of the most bankable and unpredictable performers in Indian cinema today.

