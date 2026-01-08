Bhooth Bangla New Release Date Announced: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy To Clash With Sidharth Malhotra’s Vvan

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has officially received a new theatrical release date. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has been postponed by nearly a month and is now set for a box office clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s folk thriller Vvan: Force of the Forest. The announcement has sparked fresh excitement and curiosity among fans, as both films are considered major releases of 2026.
Bhooth Bangla Revised Release Date Confirmed
Originally scheduled to hit cinemas on April 2, 2026, Bhooth Bangla will now release theatrically on May 15, 2026. The makers confirmed the new date through an official social media post, teasing fans with the line, “Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! The doors open on 15th May 2026.”
With this change, the film now heads into a direct box office clash with Vvan: Force of the Forest, which is also slated for release on the same day.
Bhooth Bangla vs Vvan: A Major Box Office Clash
The revised release date sets up a high-profile clash between two contrasting genres. While Bhooth Bangla promises a blend of horror and comedy rooted in mystery and black magic, Vvan is positioned as a dark folk thriller set against the backdrop of a dense, enigmatic forest.
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Vvan: Force of the Forest has already generated buzz with its eerie promotional material, featuring glowing eyes hidden within a forest landscape. Though its plot remains tightly under wraps, the film reportedly follows a warrior confronting unseen forces, with nature playing a crucial role in the narrative.
Bhooth Bangla Cast: Akshay Kumar Reunites With Priyadarshan
Bhooth Bangla marks a significant reunion between Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after nearly 14 years. The duo previously delivered iconic films such as Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, and De Dana Dan, making this collaboration one of the most anticipated in recent years.
The film features a strong ensemble cast, including:
Akshay Kumar
Tabu
Paresh Rawal
Rajpal Yadav
Vamika Gabbi
Jisshu Sengupta
Asrani (in a supporting role)
Notably, Bhooth Bangla also reunites Akshay Kumar and Tabu on screen after nearly 25 years since Hera Pheri.
Bhooth Bangla Plot: Mystery, Black Magic And Horror-Comedy
While the makers have kept story details under wraps, Bhooth Bangla is reported to revolve around black magic, supernatural elements, and the secrets of a mysterious bungalow. Staying true to Priyadarshan’s signature style, the film is expected to balance scares with humour, driven by situational comedy and strong character dynamics.
Why Was Bhooth Bangla Postponed?
The production team has not officially disclosed the reason behind the postponement. However, industry speculation suggests the move may be strategic, given the ongoing box office dominance of Dhurandhar and the anticipation surrounding its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.
Several films are reportedly adjusting their release calendars to avoid clashing with Dhurandhar 2, and Bhooth Bangla’s shift may be part of that broader reshuffle.
Production And Backing
Bhooth Bangla is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, adding further weight to the project. With a proven director, a popular cast, and a festive summer release window, the film is positioned as one of the major theatrical attractions of 2026.
With its revised release date, Bhooth Bangla now enters a competitive box office battle while carrying the weight of high expectations. The return of Akshay Kumar to horror-comedy under Priyadarshan’s direction, combined with a strong supporting cast and supernatural intrigue, makes the film a key title to watch. All eyes are now on May 15, 2026, as audiences prepare for a clash of genres at the box office.
