Gandhi Talks Release Date Announced: Vijay Sethupathi’s Silent Film to Arrive in Theatres on January 30, 2026

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is set to return to the big screen with a unique cinematic experiment titled Gandhi Talks. The makers have officially announced that the film will release theatrically on January 30, 2026, coinciding with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The announcement was made via social media, along with a new teaser that has heightened curiosity among cinephiles.
Unlike conventional commercial releases, Gandhi Talks stands out as a dialogue-free silent film, making it one of the most unconventional Indian theatrical releases in recent years.
Gandhi Talks Theatrical Release Date Confirmed
Gandhi Talks will hit theatres worldwide on January 30, 2026. While January 2026 initially saw only a couple of major Tamil releases lined up, this film now joins the list as a significant addition — though it will not be part of the Pongal festive slate.
The film was completed a few years ago and has already travelled through the international film festival circuit, including a notable premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023 in Goa, where it drew attention for its silent storytelling format.
A Silent Film Led by Vijay Sethupathi
Designed as a silent film, Gandhi Talks relies entirely on visual storytelling, performance, and music rather than spoken dialogue. The ensemble cast includes:
Vijay Sethupathi
Aditi Rao Hydari
Arvind Swamy
Siddharth Jadhav
In the absence of dialogue, the film places strong emphasis on expressions, body language, and cinematic imagery. Vijay Sethupathi is seen in a gritty avatar, with teaser visuals hinting at a morally complex character navigating a harsh, violent world.
AR Rahman’s Music as the Film’s Voice
With no spoken words,A.R. Rahman’s music plays a crucial role in Gandhi Talks. The Academy Award-winning composer’s score is expected to function as the emotional narrator, guiding audiences through the film’s mood, conflicts, and philosophical undertones.
The makers have positioned Rahman’s background score as the soul of the film, shaping its rhythm and emotional depth in a way that replaces traditional dialogue.
Director Kishore Belekar on the Vision of Gandhi Talks
The film is directed by Kishore Pandurang Belekar, who described Gandhi Talks as a return to the most elemental form of cinema. Speaking about the project, the director said the film is about “trusting silence” and allowing pure performance and emotion to drive the narrative.
He added that the cast embraced the vulnerability required for a silent film, and that AR Rahman’s music ultimately became the film’s voice. The project is backed by Zee Studios, along with Kyoorius and Moviemill.
Teaser Highlights and Thematic Undertones
The teaser for Gandhi Talks opens with a remembered quote from Mahatma Gandhi, setting the philosophical tone of the film. It then introduces the characters through striking visuals — from Siddharth Jadhav’s rugged street-boy look to Aditi Rao Hydari’s quiet, introspective presence.
Vijay Sethupathi’s character is shown wielding a knife, suggesting a local gangster with a violent edge. One of the most talked-about images from the teaser shows him looking through a tear in Indian currency, sparking speculation about themes of morality, power, and societal decay. Despite its dark imagery, the film aims to echo Gandhi’s ideals through silence rather than speech.
Gandhi Talks Cast, Crew and Production Details
Director: Kishore Pandurang Belekar
Music Composer: A.R. Rahman
Producers: Zee Studios, Kyoorius, Moviemill
Lead Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arvind Swamy, Siddharth Jadhav
The film marks one of the rare modern Indian attempts at a full-length silent narrative with mainstream stars.
Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Projects
Apart from Gandhi Talks, Vijay Sethupathi has an interesting lineup of projects in various stages of production. These include Arasan, a film with Puri Jagannadh, Mysskin’s Train, an upcoming Silambarasan–Vetrimaaran project, and a JioHotstar web series titled Kaattaan, directed by Manikandan. Release dates for these projects are yet to be announced.
Why Gandhi Talks Is One of 2026’s Most Intriguing Releases
Releasing a silent film in today’s dialogue-driven cinema landscape is a bold creative choice. By blending silence, powerful performances, and A.R. Rahman’s evocative music, Gandhi Talks positions itself as a thought-provoking theatrical experience rather than a conventional entertainer.
With its symbolic release date and unconventional format, Gandhi Talks is poised to be one of the most talked-about Indian films of early 2026.
Gandhi Talks releases in theatres on January 30, 2026.
Also Read:
Meri Pyari Dadi OTT Release Date, Platform and Story: Where to Watch the Punjabi Family Drama Online
Bridgerton Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Where to Watch Benedict’s Love Story