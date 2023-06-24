Bichagadu 2 OTT Release Date: Know All About Vijay Antony’s Bichagadu 2

Bichagadu 2 (Pichaikkaran 2 in Tamil), the highly anticipated film starring Kollywood actor Vijay Antony, has finally made its way to the OTT space. Serving as a standalone sequel to the blockbuster movie Bichagadu, this film takes audiences on a thrilling journey. For those who missed the opportunity to catch Bichagadu 2 on the big screen, the streaming service Disney Plus Hotstar has premiered the movie in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Unfortunately, there is no word yet on the release of the Hindi version, but fans can now enjoy the film on the OTT platform.
The film showcases the story of a poor man with a painful past who becomes a victim of illegal brain replacement surgery. This unexpected turn of events leaves him struggling to navigate the life of a rich billionaire. Directed by Vijay Antony himself, Bichagadu 2 features an ensemble cast including Kavya Thapar as the female lead, alongside notable actors such as Dev Gill, Radha Ravi, YG Mahendran, Mansoor Ali Khan, Hareesh Peradi, John Vijay, and Yogi Babu. Vijay Antony, who is known for his multifaceted talent, has also composed the music for the film.
Release Date: 19 May 2023
Language: Telugu
Genre: Action, Thriller
Duration: 2 hours and 28 minutes
Vijay Antony
Kavya Thapar
Radha Ravi
Y. G. Mahendran
Mansoor Ali Khan
Hareesh Peradi
John Vijay
Dev Gill
Yogi Babu
Director: Vijay Antony
Writers: Vijay Antony, Paul Antony, K. Palani
Cinematography: Om Narayanan
Music: Vijay Antony
Producer: Fatima Vijay Antony
Production: Vijay Antony Film Corporation
Certificate: U/A
Bichagadu 2 revolves around the themes of science and money, delving into the consequences of illegal experimentation and the allure of wealth. This movie serves as a sequel to the blockbuster action drama Bichagadu, and fans can expect a thrilling and thought-provoking cinematic experience.
As the film releases on OTT, fans, and viewers can now immerse themselves in the gripping narrative and dynamic performances. Stay tuned for more intriguing updates on upcoming OTT releases and make sure not to miss Bichagadu 2, a movie that promises to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and talented cast.