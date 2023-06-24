Bichagadu 2 OTT Release Date: Know All About Vijay Antony’s Bichagadu 2

Bichagadu 2 (Pichaikkaran 2 in Tamil), the highly anticipated film starring Kollywood actor Vijay Antony, has finally made its way to the OTT space. Serving as a standalone sequel to the blockbuster movie Bichagadu, this film takes audiences on a thrilling journey. For those who missed the opportunity to catch Bichagadu 2 on the big screen, the streaming service Disney Plus Hotstar has premiered the movie in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Unfortunately, there is no word yet on the release of the Hindi version, but fans can now enjoy the film on the OTT platform.

The film showcases the story of a poor man with a painful past who becomes a victim of illegal brain replacement surgery. This unexpected turn of events leaves him struggling to navigate the life of a rich billionaire. Directed by Vijay Antony himself, Bichagadu 2 features an ensemble cast including Kavya Thapar as the female lead, alongside notable actors such as Dev Gill, Radha Ravi, YG Mahendran, Mansoor Ali Khan, Hareesh Peradi, John Vijay, and Yogi Babu. Vijay Antony, who is known for his multifaceted talent, has also composed the music for the film.