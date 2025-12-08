Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Pranit More Finishes as Second Runner-Up After a Memorable Journey

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 19, hosted by Salman Khan, delivered an emotional and power-packed conclusion on December 7, 2025. After 15 weeks inside the Bigg Boss house, stand-up comedian and former RJ Pranit More secured the second runner-up position, ending his journey on a high note.

Pranit More’s Remarkable Bigg Boss 19 Journey

Pranit entered Bigg Boss 19 as one of the most entertaining and relatable contestants of the season. Known for his quick wit and comic timing, he kept the audience and housemates entertained through humorous banter, roasts, and his special Friday segment, The Pranit More Show, which often became the catalyst for in-house discussions and clashes.

Although he was temporarily evicted due to medical reasons, Pranit made a strong comeback after recovery, proving his resilience. Despite being perceived as a strong contender for the trophy, he ultimately finished as the second runner-up, winning appreciation for his consistency, honesty, and humour-driven gameplay.

Friendships, Bonds, and Conflicts Inside the House

During his Bigg Boss journey, Pranit formed close friendships with other contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Malti Chahar. However, these bonds were also tested through the course of the season.

One of the most talked-about moments was when Pranit was criticised for the elimination of his close friend Abhishek Bajaj, a move that sparked debates among contestants and viewers. Yet, he maintained that he remained true to his game, balancing emotions with strategy.

Salman Khan’s Reaction to Pranit More’s Comedy

One lighthearted yet memorable highlight came when Salman Khan addressed the jokes Pranit had cracked about him. The superstar acknowledged the comedian’s humour but also advised him to draw the line, reminding Pranit that other comedians like Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek do not indulge in certain kinds of comedy.

Pranit More’s Pre-Show Journey: From RJ to Stand-Up Comedian

Before entering Bigg Boss, Pranit had spoken about how he viewed the show as an opportunity to connect with a broader audience. As an RJ-turned-comedian, he was accustomed to engaging YouTube and live-show viewers, but Bigg Boss gave him the chance to reach television audiences as well.

He also admitted he had never watched Bigg Boss before, and had to learn everything from scratch—from house rules to quirky details like the absence of clocks, pens and paper.

Pranit More Breaks Silence on Alleged Incident with Malti Chahar

After the finale, Pranit addressed his much-discussed altercation with Malti Chahar, who had accused him of “kicking” her during a task. Clarifying the situation in an interview, he said it was an “error in judgement” during a playful moment.

He explained that Malti had hit him first playfully, and while mimicking a kicking action sideways, she got hurt accidentally.

Pranit stated that he immediately apologised, but since Malti was eliminated the same day, they were unable to resolve the matter inside the house.

He further added that he plans to meet her outside the show to clear the misunderstanding:

“The people I called friends inside the house are still my friends. If something I did hurt her, I will definitely talk to her and apologise.”

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Gaurav Khanna Lifts the Trophy

The season concluded with Gaurav Khanna winning Bigg Boss 19, defeating Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More in a thrilling finale. Pranit’s journey may have ended as the second runner-up, but he remains one of the most-loved and impactful contestants of the season.

