Who Is Akanksha Chamola? All About Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna’s Wife

As Gaurav Khanna’s journey in Bigg Boss 19 captured massive attention this season, viewers also grew increasingly curious about the woman who has stood by him for years—his wife, Akanksha Chamola. Her emotional entry into the house became one of the season's most viral moments, showcasing their undeniable bond and the couple’s strong connection.

Here is everything you need to know about Akanksha Chamola, her career, background, their love story, and her support for Gaurav during the Bigg Boss 19 finale.

Akanksha Chamola: Television Actress With a Steady Career

Akanksha Chamola is an Indian television actress known for her roles across popular daily soaps and digital projects. She made her acting debut with the hit show Swaragini, featuring Helly Shah and Tejasswi Prakash. She went on to act in:

Bhootu (2017)

Can You See Me (2022)

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye (her most recent TV appearance)

Web projects, including Rewind Wala Love and Mafia King

Her consistent presence on Indian television has earned her a dedicated fanbase and recognition within the industry.

Early Life and Background

Akanksha was born and raised in Mumbai. However, during a Bigg Boss 19 live feed conversation, she shared that she is from a Garhwali family in Uttarakhand.

Education

She completed her postgraduation in Commerce before stepping into the entertainment world.

How Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola Met: A Love Story That Started With an Audition

Gaurav and Akanksha’s love story is one of the most interesting and charming real-life tales in the TV industry.

First Meeting at an Audition

Around nine years ago, they met during an audition. For Gaurav, it was love at first sight. Akanksha, however, had no idea he was already a popular actor. Sensing an opportunity, Gaurav introduced himself as a newcomer—and even managed to get her phone number.

She was running late for another audition, and Gaurav offered her a lift. While driving, he asked her to “Google Gaurav Khanna” because he needed to meet that person. That was the moment she realised she had been playfully tricked—he wasn’t a newcomer at all but a well-known actor in the industry.

Their 10-Year Age Gap and How It Never Affected Their Relationship

Many fans are surprised to learn that Gaurav and Akanksha share a 10-year age difference—he was born in 1981 and she in 1991. But Akanksha has often expressed that emotional maturity matters more than age.

In an interview, she said she always connected better with mature people and never found anyone her age compatible with her thoughts. Their strong understanding and mutual respect continue to define their relationship.

Why the Couple Is Not Ready for Parenthood Yet

During Family Week inside Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav revealed that an astrologer predicted Akanksha was considering motherhood. But Akanksha clarified that she is currently focused on her career and not ready for such responsibilities.

Gaurav supported her completely. He added:

“We will complete 9 years in November. My wife doesn’t want to right now, and I respect that. It’s a love marriage. Whatever she says, I will support. Her thinking is valid.”

Their honest conversation earned appreciation from viewers who praised the couple for prioritising communication and mutual understanding.

Akanksha Chamola Arrives for Bigg Boss 19 Finale

Despite earlier saying she might miss the finale because of work commitments, Akanksha surprised everyone when she was spotted arriving at the Bigg Boss 19 finale set. Her video of entering the venue quickly went viral.

During an Instagram Live with Mridul Tiwari, she promised that if she couldn’t attend, she wanted him to convey to Gaurav how hard she tried to be there. Eventually, she made it, making fans emotional as they anticipated her standing beside Gaurav during the trophy moment.

Akanksha Chamola’s Support for Gaurav Khanna

Throughout the season, Akanksha was vocal about her support for Gaurav, admiring:

His calm nature

His dignified gameplay

His ability to stay composed during conflicts

His emotional strength

Fans praised her unwavering support and the couple’s genuine chemistry.

On the Professional Front

Akanksha continues to work actively in television and digital shows. With multiple projects across fiction and web series, she remains a recognised and versatile face in the Indian entertainment industry.

Akanksha Chamola is much more than “Gaurav Khanna’s wife.” She is an accomplished actress, an independent professional, and a strong support system in his life. Their love story—from a chance audition meeting to becoming one of television’s most admired couples—continues to inspire viewers.

As Gaurav Khanna shines after winning Bigg Boss 19, Akanksha remains an integral part of his journey, standing by him both personally and professionally.

