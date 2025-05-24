Bigg Boss 19 Set To Be The Longest Season Ever: Contestants To Stay In The ‘Madhouse’ For Over 5.5 Months

After the grand success of Bigg Boss 18, which crowned Karan Veer Mehra as the winner, all eyes are now on the much-anticipated Bigg Boss 19. The upcoming season of India’s most controversial reality show promises not only high-octane drama and new faces but also a record-breaking runtime. As per multiple media reports, this season is expected to be the longest in the show’s history, running for nearly six months.

Premiere Date & Extended Duration

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 19 is slated to premiere on July 30, 2025, and will run till January 2026—stretching over 5.5 months. This extended runtime will make it the longest season ever, surpassing Bigg Boss 14, which lasted 142 days, and Bigg Boss 13, which ran for 141 days.

This move marks a significant shift from the show’s usual 3-month schedule and reflects the makers’ ambition to keep viewers engaged for a longer stretch, delivering sustained drama, emotional rollercoasters, and fierce competition in what fans fondly call the ‘madhouse’.

Salman Khan Returns As Host

Salman Khan will once again don the host’s hat, continuing his reign over the franchise for the 16th season in a row. Known for his candid Weekend Ka Vaar segments and strong screen presence, Salman remains an integral part of the show’s success. According to reports, the Sikandar actor will begin shooting the promo for Bigg Boss 19 by the end of June 2025, building anticipation among fans who eagerly await his return.

Bigg Boss OTT Cancelled for 2025

In a strategic move, Bigg Boss OTT, the digital spin-off version previously hosted by Karan Johar, Salman Khan, and Anil Kapoor, will not return in 2025. The makers have reportedly decided to focus solely on the flagship television edition, ensuring maximum impact and viewer engagement. Previous OTT winners like Divya Agarwal, Elvish Yadav, and Sana Makbul will remain fan favorites, but this year, the spotlight will firmly stay on the main show.

Earlier Delays and Production Rumors

Earlier media chatter suggested possible delays due to Banijay Asia (formerly Endemol Shine India) stepping away from the production of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. This unexpected development led to speculation that Bigg Boss 19 might face scheduling issues as well. However, those concerns seem to have been addressed, with the show now moving full steam ahead for a July launch.

Bigg Boss 19 is shaping up to be a historic season—not only because of its new contestants and fresh energy but due to its record-breaking runtime. With Salman Khan at the helm once again and the show's format expanded beyond its traditional timeline, fans can expect more drama, emotional depth, and unpredictable twists than ever before. As the countdown to July 30 begins, one thing is clear: Bigg Boss 19 is set to redefine the rules of Indian reality television.

