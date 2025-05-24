Bigg Boss 19 to Premiere in July 2025? Rumors Suggest It Might Replace Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

In an unexpected twist in the world of Indian television, reports are swirling that Bigg Boss 19 might air earlier than usual this year, potentially replacing the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Traditionally a flagship show for Colors TV in the October slot, the controversial reality series hosted by Salman Khan is now rumored to premiere as early as July 2025.

Advertisment

Bigg Boss 19 to Replace Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

According to insiders, the makers of Bigg Boss 19—Endemol Shine India (now rebranded as Banijay Asia)—are prepping for an early shoot, with Salman Khan reportedly scheduled to film the first promo by the end of June 2025. The early production schedule has fueled speculation that the new season might take over the time slot of Khatron Ke Khiladi, a move that has stunned fans and industry watchers alike.

Why the Sudden Schedule Shake-Up?

Sources close to the matter suggest that creative differences between Colors TV and Banijay Asia may have led to the change. These disagreements have reportedly resulted in talks of shifting both Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi to Sony Entertainment Television. However, there is no official confirmation yet from either the production house or the channels involved.

Colors TV Not Willing to Let Go

Despite the widespread rumors, Filmibeat reports that Colors TV is not ready to part ways with Bigg Boss. A source close to the network stated,

"Bigg Boss 19 will most probably air on Colors TV only. The show is not going anywhere as the channel won’t relinquish the rights for the show."

This statement indicates that although Sony TV is eager to bring the high-TRP reality properties under its banner, Colors TV may still hold onto its crown jewel.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 in Trouble?

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 appears to be in a state of limbo. A tweet from Bigg Boss Tak, a reliable source for reality TV updates, revealed that Banijay Asia has abruptly exited the production of KKK15. This has cast serious doubt over whether the adrenaline-pumping show will happen at all this year.

Industry insiders suggest that Colors TV wanted to push the premiere date of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 from May to a later slot, but the production house was not in favor of the revised schedule. This disconnect may have contributed to the breakdown in talks and led to the show’s indefinite postponement.

While fans eagerly await an official announcement, the latest developments hint at major changes for Indian television’s top reality shows. Whether Bigg Boss 19 shifts to Sony TV or remains on Colors, one thing is clear: the upcoming season is shaping up to be historic, not just for its early premiere but also for the power struggle unfolding behind the scenes.

Also Read:

Coolie OTT Release: Where and When to Watch Rajinikanth & Nagarjuna’s Tamil Action Thriller Online