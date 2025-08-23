Bigg Boss 19: Wild Card Contestants Who Changed the Game Forever — One Even Lifted the Trophy!

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19 is all set to return with its 19th season on August 24, 2025, and excitement is already at an all-time high. Ever since its launch in 2006, the Colors TV show has given viewers endless drama, controversies, and unforgettable moments.

One of the most unique aspects of Bigg Boss is the mid-season wild card entries. Fans eagerly wait for these twists because whenever the show slows down, the makers bring in controversial and entertaining personalities to boost TRPs. And when it comes to wild cards, no one can match Rakhi Sawant — her presence alone can keep the show alive and buzzing.

Over the years, many other contestants have also entered as wild cards, adding spice, drama, and excitement, making the show even more popular.

In this article, we take a look back at those wild card contestants who completely changed the game and raised the TRPs of Bigg Boss.

Wild card contestants in Big Boss history

Rakhi Sawant – The Original Game Changer

When you talk about wild card contestants in Bigg Boss, Rakhi Sawant instantly comes to mind. She first appeared in Bigg Boss Season 1 and instantly won hearts with her outspoken, quirky, and entertaining personality. Such was her impact that makers brought her back in Season 14 and Season 15 as a wild card to boost TRPs. Rakhi’s presence ensured non-stop drama and entertainment, making her one of the most unforgettable housemates in the show’s history.

Ali Quli Mirza – A Strong Personality in Season 8

Ali Quli Mirza entered Bigg Boss Season 8 as a wild card entrant and quickly made a mark with his confident and bold approach. Within no time, he managed to become the captain of the house, proving that late entrants can also dominate the game. His journey highlighted how wild card contestants often bring a fresh wave of energy to the house.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee – Multiple Entries, Maximum Impact

Popular TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is another name strongly linked with Bigg Boss. She entered the house multiple times — in Season 13 and Season 14 as a regular contestant, and then made a wild card entry in Season 15. Known for her sharp opinions and strong gameplay, Devoleena consistently added spice to the show, keeping fans engaged season after season.

Himanshi Khurana – The Asim Riaz Love Story in Season 13

Punjabi singer and actress Himanshi Khurana entered as a wild card in Bigg Boss Season 13, which is still considered one of the most successful seasons. Her entry changed the dynamics of the show, especially when her bond with Asim Riaz turned into a much-talked-about love story. Their chemistry became a fan-favorite, giving the season an emotional edge alongside all the drama.

Elvish Yadav – The First Wild Card Winner

For years, fans believed that wild card contestants could never win Bigg Boss. That changed with Elvish Yadav, who entered Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 as a wild card. Riding on massive fan support and a strong personality, Elvish scripted history by becoming the first-ever wild card to lift the trophy. His victory not only broke stereotypes but also inspired future contestants who entered the house mid-season.

From Rakhi Sawant’s entertainment factor to Elvish Yadav’s historic win, wild card entries have always kept Bigg Boss unpredictable. As Bigg Boss 19 premieres on August 24, 2025, fans are eagerly waiting to see which wild card contestants will shake up the game this time. After all, in the Bigg Boss house, one entry can change everything.

